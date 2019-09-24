Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt goes deep in first game back at Chase Field

Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt returned to Arizona's Chase Field for the first time as a visiting player on Monday night (GameTracker). The Diamondbacks of course traded him to St. Louis over the winter.

Goldschmidt, as you'd expect, received a huge ovation from the D-Backs faithful prior to his first at-bat. He stepped out of the box and tipped his helmet to the crowd in appreciation. Next time up, Goldschmidt went deep to right field. To the action footage:

That was Goldschmidt's 100th career home run at Chase Field. He is the ballpark's all-time home run leader and is second to Luis Gonzalez in pretty much every other offensive category.

During his nine seasons with the D-Backs, Goldschmidt authored a .297/.398/.532 batting line with 209 home runs in 1,092 games. He was a six-time All-Star who twice finished second in the MVP voting. Goldschmidt is, quite simply, one of the best D-Backs ever.

That doesn't mean the trade was a mistake, of course. Catcher Carson Kelly has had a breakout year with Arizona and Christian Walker, the team's new first baseman, has numbers on par with Goldschmidt. I'd call it a win-win trade.

Goldschmidt's Cardinals have already clinched a postseason spot. Their magic number to clinch the NL Central was four going into Monday's game. A loss Monday would eliminate the D-Backs from postseason contention.