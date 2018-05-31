Cardinals phenom Alex Reyes goes back to the DL after pitching just four innings in return
Reyes returned from Tommy John surgery on Wednesday
Wednesday, 23-year-old fireballer Alex Reyes returned to the mound for the Cardinals after a long and arduous return from Tommy John surgery. He threw four scoreless innings against the first-place Brewers, but was removed after just 73 pitches. Obviously, there was concern with the early hook and the Cardinals passed along that Reyes had "arm fatigue."
The velocity indicated there was an issue (via the excellent Brooks Baseball):
Reyes struck out two hitters in the first inning and none in his final three.
The picture looks like someone who isn't right. And he wasn't.
Thursday, the Cardinals announced that Reyes was placed back on the disabled list due to a right lat strain.
Overall, it's definitely bad news, but it's not nearly as bad as it could be. The lat isn't really anywhere close to Reyes' reconstructed elbow and it's not a shoulder injury, either.
Still, it's another DL stint for an incredibly talented pitcher. What a bummer after finally getting him back for St. Louis.
