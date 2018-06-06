Cardinals phenom Alex Reyes will miss rest of season following surgery on torn tendon
Reyes's 2018 season is done after four innings
Last week, St. Louis Cardinals phenom Alex Reyes made his return to the majors following a year-long recovery from Tommy John surgery.
Reyes's velocity fluctuated throughout his start, and he left after four innings. He was later placed on the disabled list with what was described as a strained lat. Turns out, Reyes was dealing with more than a strained lat -- he had a torn tendon in his lat. He underwent surgery to repair it on Wednesday and will miss the rest of the season as a result:
Presuming Reyes makes a full recovery and is ready to roll next spring, the Cardinals will be facing an interesting dilemma. Do they continue to treat him like a starter, knowing that his upside is that of a front-of-the-rotation arm, or do they move him to the bullpen, acting on the suspicion that his body can't withstand the workload? The smart money remains on the former, yet there's certainly reason to think the conversation should be had at this point.
Reyes will turn 24 in August. For his big-league career, he's made 13 appearances and posted a 1.44 ERA and 2.16 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 50 innings.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
M's pitchers keeping them in race
No Cano? No problem for the M's so far
-
Report: Dykstra said he'd kill Uber guy
More details have surfaced regarding the arrest of the retired MLB All-Star
-
How the Braves turned things around
The Braves made an odd decision to rebuild in 2014, but it looks like it's paying off
-
Brewers vs. Indians: How to watch
The Centrals' leaders face off on Wednesday
-
Fan catches foul ball in beer, chugs it
Is this gross or amazing? Both, actually
-
MLB odds, picks, best parlay for June 6
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Wednesday