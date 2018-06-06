Cardinals phenom Alex Reyes will miss rest of season following surgery on torn tendon

Last week, St. Louis Cardinals phenom Alex Reyes made his return to the majors following a year-long recovery from Tommy John surgery.

Reyes's velocity fluctuated throughout his start, and he left after four innings. He was later placed on the disabled list with what was described as a strained lat. Turns out, Reyes was dealing with more than a strained lat -- he had a torn tendon in his lat. He underwent surgery to repair it on Wednesday and will miss the rest of the season as a result:

Alex Reyes underwent surgery to reattach a tendon in his right lat today. He is expected to miss the rest of the season. #STLCards — Joe Trezza (@JoeTrezz) June 6, 2018

Presuming Reyes makes a full recovery and is ready to roll next spring, the Cardinals will be facing an interesting dilemma. Do they continue to treat him like a starter, knowing that his upside is that of a front-of-the-rotation arm, or do they move him to the bullpen, acting on the suspicion that his body can't withstand the workload? The smart money remains on the former, yet there's certainly reason to think the conversation should be had at this point.

Reyes will turn 24 in August. For his big-league career, he's made 13 appearances and posted a 1.44 ERA and 2.16 strikeout-to-walk ratio across 50 innings.