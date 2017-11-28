Cardinals pitch to Shohei Ohtani

The Cardinals can’t offer him much money, but no team can.

The Cardinals are focused on a big bat this winter, but it’s not like they can turn a blind eye to the most intriguing free agent out there in Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese pitcher is headed to the major leagues. He is best as a pitcher, but he can hit and run as well. No team can pay him more than around $3.5 million in the way of a signing bonus and the Cardinals will be capped at $300,000, a step down from his $2.4 million salary in Japan. He’s not coming to the United States for money, which is a good thing for the Cardinals because they can’t offer much. Let’s explore what they can offer.

Ohtani’s representatives recently sent out a questionnaire to potential suitors. These are the questions Ohtani wants answered:

“An evaluation of Shohei’s talent as a pitcher and/or a hitter; “Player development, medical, training and player performance philosophies and capabilities; “Major League, Minor League, and Spring Training facilities; “Resources for Shohei’s cultural assimilation; “A detailed plan for integrating Shohei into the organization; “Why the city and franchise are a desirable place to play; “Relevant marketplace characteristics.”

Grant Brisbee does a nice job distilling those requests down:

What I’m inferring from Ohtani’s request is that he’s looking for a) a recently successful team with b) a history of developing talented players and keeping them healthy that c) plays in a modern, state-of-the-art ballpark that d) is in a market that wouldn’t be a jarring transition to someone who’s spent his last several years in Sapporo and e) has a plan to help someone who sends his checks to his parents and currently lives in a dorm adjust to his new home.

Let’s break those down:

a) Recently Successful

While recently successful could have a few different interpretations, the Cardinals haven’t been bad the last few years and their record over the last 20 years is pretty spectacular. This century, they’ve been to four World Series and won two, making the playoffs 12 of 18 seasons and they haven’t had a losing record in their last 10 campaigns. They currently have good players putting them in position to compete next season and in the coming years.

b) A History of Developing Talented Players and Keeping Them Healthy

Whether it is fair or not, the Cardinals have a great reputation for developing players to the point where they are derided for continuing to have guys appear out of nowhere and succeed. As for pitchers, Carlos Martinez has emerged as one of the best young pitchers in the game and the Cardinals have a host of pitching prospects experience success on entering the big leagues.

As for health, the Cardinals pitching staff has been fairly healthy over the last few seasons, needing fewer starters than the big league average and have guided Michael Wacha through an unusual shoulder injury. They are continually exploring ways to get better in that regard, as Derrick Goold’s story from this spring indicates.

c) Plays in a Modern, State-of-the-Art Ballpark

Busch Stadium is certainly modern, having been built a decade ago, and it certainly isn’t bad by any stretch of the imagination.

d) In a Market that Wouldn’t Be a Jarring Transition to Someone Who’s Spent his Last Several Years in Sapporo

As Grant Brisbee points out, St. Louis does not have a large Japanese population. On the other hand, So Taguchi was one of the first Japanese players to come to the Unites States and play in the majors and he loved St. Louis:

"I think St. Louis is baseball heaven," Taguchi said. "I mean, heaven. You can have fun playing here. I look forward to coming to the ballpark every day."

Taguchi is also responsible for one of the bigger moments in Cardinals playoff history. Taguchi chose St. Louis over other suitors and thrived in the Midwest. In an LA Times article from Dylan Hernandez, there was some speculation that Ohtani might not choose New York or Los Angeles:

Rival organizations view the Dodgers and New York Yankees as the most likely destinations for Ohtani because they are perennial playoff contenders that have extensive histories with Japanese players. But Sasaki didn’t sound convinced, noting that Ohtani chose to play for his local high school instead of a national powerhouse. The coach recalled what a Fighters executive told Ohtani when he was a high school senior deciding between moving to the United States as a pitcher or remaining in Japan as a two-way player: “Let’s be pioneers and do something no one has ever done before.”

From the same piece:

Ohtani was what Japanese call a “yakyu shonen” — basically, a kid who lives, eats and breathes baseball.

Maybe the right fit for Ohtani is a city that lives, eats, and breathes baseball. That’s the pitch, anyway. Some narratives write themselves, and this one is almost too good to be true to the point where maybe all the derision and mocking about the Best Fans in Baseball might actually have a positive impact.

I asked Shohei Ohtani this year how he will measure success in his @MLB career. He told me, “All the milestones and awards are important, but what I will evaluate the most is, when I retire, how much applause I get from the fans, how much love I get from the fans.” @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 22, 2017

The Cardinals draw more than three million fans per year in “down” seasons, and they are well-known for their standing ovations. That might not help with Ohtani, but it isn’t going to hurt.

E) Has a Plan to Help Someone Who sends his checks to his parents and currently lives in a dorm Adjust to His New Home.

The Cardinals just spent two seasons helping to acclimate Korean Seung-Hwan Oh and the team is familiar with a pitcher having a translator on the field. That experience could help them smooth out any potential issues for Ohtani. Cardinals pitching coach Mike Maddux was the pitching coach in Texas when Yu Darvish began his major league career.

The Cardinals have increased their presence in Asia over the last few seasons and hopefully that familiarity will help them in presenting their pitch to Ohtani. As for making Ohtani a two-way player, the Cardinals could pretty easily offer Ohtani a couple starts a week in the field in addition to pitching every five days. The team attempted to make Logan Schafer a two-way player in Spring Training last year, and though that experiment didn’t work out, it did show an organizational willingness to put a player on the mound and in the field.

We don’t know if 300 plate appearances is going to be enough for Ohtani, but finding a contender who meets many of the apparent requirements isn’t exactly easy. If his initial signing bonus isn’t of concern and Ohtani might feel more comfortable away from Los Angeles or New York, St. Louis might present a good fit.

The Cardinals might not have the best pitch to get Ohtani, but they do have a pitch to give. The team might have missed out on Luis Robert in part because the Chicago White Sox did a better job selling Robert on the franchise. Perhaps that was a learning experience for the Cardinals, and they give every effort to seeing just how interested Ohtani might be in trying to make history with the St. Louis Cardinals. If it took signing current free agent Ichiro Suzuki to a contract for next season, that might be fun, too.