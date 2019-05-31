Cardinals place Yadier Molina on injured list, promote catcher of the future in Andrew Knizner
Molina will see a hand specialist for an injured tendon in his thumb
The St. Louis Cardinals will get a glimpse of the future behind the plate over the coming days, albeit due to an injury to their past and present catcher Yadier Molina. On Friday, the Cardinals placed Molina on the injured list because of a strained tendon in his right thumb. In a corresponding move, the Cardinals brought up top prospect Andrew Knizner.
Molina will reportedly see a hand specialist to determine the severity of his injury. However long he misses, the Cardinals have to hope he performs better upon his return. Molina had hit just .265/.294/.397 (83 OPS+) in 50 games this season. Those marks are uncharacteristically poor for him, given he'd posted at least a 95 OPS+ in each of the last three seasons.
It's unclear how the Cardinals will split playing time between Knizner and Matt Wieters, who has hit .387/.412/.710 in 34 plate appearances. Wieters' recent history suggests he's not likely to remain nearly that productive as his playing time increases. As such, the Cardinals may end up turning to Knizner no matter what.
Knizner, for his part, has the chance to succeed Molina on a long-term basis. The 24-year-old has hit .286/.355/.450 in Triple-A this year. He's considered a passable defender at worst who could be an average or better hitter thanks to his feel for contact. The main concern with Knizner is that he's a free-swinger who isn't prone to walking. It's to be determined whether big-league pitchers can exploit his swing-happy tendencies -- their minor-league counterparts sure haven't.
The Cardinals, of course, traded Carson Kelly as part of the Paul Goldschmidt deal.
St. Louis hosts the Chicago Cubs for a three-game set over the weekend -- stream select games regionally via fuboTV (Try for free).
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Blaze Jordan to be in 2020 draft
Jordan had previously been scheduled for the 2021 draft
-
Rockies demote Freeland
Freeland can blame his troubles on a less effective fastball
-
Friday's Top Picks: Three MLB best bets
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Reviewing the 2014 MLB Draft
Several bona fide middle of the order bats were selected during the 2014 draft
-
Evaluating MLB's biggest injuries
Here's our regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across...
-
Women's CWS gives us one epic bat flip
The 13-seeded Oklahoma State knocked out fifth-seeded Florida in the Women's College World...