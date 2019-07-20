Cardinals post 10-run inning, go from seven down to three up in the top of the sixth
Yes, the Cardinals put a 10-spot on the Reds in the sixth inning Friday
When a game is headed to the sixth inning with a 7-0 score, the lead is generally secure, save for maybe some Coors Field madness. Even if the trailing team come back, you very rarely see it happen in one inning. And yet that's exactly what happened in Cincinnati Friday night.
The Reds had a 7-0 lead. Tyler Mahle was working on a shutout. And then this madness happened.
- Harrison Bader singled.
- Tommy Edman singled.
- Jose Martinez had an infield single as Scooter Gennett's throw didn't have much on it and Joey Votto didn't really stretch.
- Paul Goldschmidt hit a sac fly. 7-1.
- Tyler O'Neill singled.
- Yairo Munoz reached on another infield single.
- Kolten Wong hit a sac fly. 7-2.
- Paul DeJong doubled to clear the bases, cutting the lead to 7-5.
- Andrew Knizner doubled, scoring DeJong to make it 7-6.
- Bader walked.
- Edman hit a grounder that should've been handled by Joey Votto, but Votto booted it and the error allowed the tying run to score.
- Martinez crushed this three-run homer to give the Cardinals a 10-run inning:
From the Reds' perspective, that play by Gennett/Votto has to be made and then Votto on the grounder. Just in making the Gennett play, they could have been out of the inning with only one or two runs allowed. Obviously the pitching was bad, too, and the Cardinals' hitters deserve credit for their part.
The Cardinals' club record for runs in an inning is 12, which came on Sept. 15, 1926. The last time they put up a 10-spot was July 21, 2012, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The last time the Reds allowed 10 in an inning was July 26, 2015 in Coors Field.
There's also this:
Quite the turnaround for the birds on the bat, who entered the night a half game back of the second NL wild card.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MLB Friday: Scouts watch Stroman shove
Here is everything you need to know about the day in baseball
-
Scouts watch Stroman dominate
Several teams had scouts on hand to see the right-hander's start in Detroit on Friday nigh...
-
Reds' Bell sets team ejections record
Bell notched ejection No. 7 of the season on Friday night against the Cardinals
-
Angels DFA Harvey after ugly first half
The once-dominant right-hander's decline may have reached a new low on Friday
-
MLB rumors: D-Backs may move Greinke
Plus more on Marcus Stroman, Trevor Bauer, Matthew Boyd, and Shane Greene
-
Top Picks: Three best bets in MLB, WNBA
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets