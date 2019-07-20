Cardinals post 10-run inning, go from seven down to three up in the top of the sixth

Yes, the Cardinals put a 10-spot on the Reds in the sixth inning Friday

When a game is headed to the sixth inning with a 7-0 score, the lead is generally secure, save for maybe some Coors Field madness. Even if the trailing team come back, you very rarely see it happen in one inning. And yet that's exactly what happened in Cincinnati Friday night. 

The Reds had a 7-0 lead. Tyler Mahle was working on a shutout. And then this madness happened. 

From the Reds' perspective, that play by Gennett/Votto has to be made and then Votto on the grounder. Just in making the Gennett play, they could have been out of the inning with only one or two runs allowed. Obviously the pitching was bad, too, and the Cardinals' hitters deserve credit for their part. 

The Cardinals' club record for runs in an inning is 12, which came on Sept. 15, 1926. The last time they put up a 10-spot was July 21, 2012, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

The last time the Reds allowed 10 in an inning was July 26, 2015 in Coors Field. 

There's also this: 

Quite the turnaround for the birds on the bat, who entered the night a half game back of the second NL wild card. 

