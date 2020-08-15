Watch Now: How Do The Cardinals Finish The 2020 Season? ( 2:28 )

The St. Louis Cardinals resumed their season on Saturday, after being sidelined by a COVID-19 outbreak since July 29. When the Cardinals took the field against the Chicago White Sox, they did so with a new face in left field: 21-year-old Dylan Carlson, who we ranked as the best prospect in St. Louis' system and the No. 22 prospect in the game prior to the start of the season. The Cardinals officially added Carlson to their roster on Saturday as part of a larger collection of moves.

Carlson, the 33rd pick in the 2016 draft, is a well-rounded switch-hitter who batted .292/.372/.542 with 26 home runs and 20 steals (on 28 tries) across Double- and Triple-A in 2019. Those impressive numbers coincided with him altering his approach at the dish, resulting in a lower grounder rate and the best isolated slugging percentage of his career.

Carlson has an above-average arm and should be able to play either corner-outfield position, depending on what the Cardinals want from Dexter Fowler and Tyler O'Neill. It's possible the Cardinals give Carlson some time at designated hitter, given that they'll be playing Matt Carpenter at third base while Tommy Edman covers for Paul DeJong at shortstop.

It should be noted that the Cardinals also possessed the No. 34 pick in the 2016 draft. They used that to select right-hander Dakota Hudson, who finished fifth in National League Rookie of the Year Award voting last fall after posting a 3.35 ERA in 32 starts. Carlson will try to make a similar impact.

The Cardinals also added first baseman John Nogowski, right-hander Seth Elledge, and lefties Rob Kaminsky and Ricardo Sanchez to their active roster, while lefty Austin Gomber joined outfielders Austin Dean and Lane Thomas and righty Ryan Helsley on the injured list.