Home run history was made Wednesday night at HODGETOWN Stadium in Amarillo, Texas. Chandler Redmond, a minor-league infielder with the St. Louis Cardinals, hit for the home run cycle with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals. Yes, the home run cycle. Redmond had a four-homer game with a solo homer, a two-run homer, a three-run homer, and a grand slam.

"It's unbelievable," Redmond told MLB.com after the game. "I don't even know what words to use to describe the feelings right now."

Redmond went 5 for 6 with 11 RBI in the 21-4 win over the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Diamondbacks). He started his night with a first-inning single and a third-inning strikeout. Redmond then hit a two-run homer in the fifth, a grand slam in the sixth, a solo homer in the seventh, and a three-run homer in the eighth. Four homers in four consecutive innings, each off a different pitcher.

"So after I hit the grand slam, I had a little thought creep into my mind about maybe the cycle. But then I brushed it off real quick. I was like, 'Come on, this was only my second time with a multi-homer game in pro ball " Redmond told MLB.com. "But then I go up there and hit the solo shot and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I can do it.' So then walking up for that last at-bat and seeing two guys on, I'm thinking, 'Oh my gosh, everything is lining up, you can do this. So just stay calm and stay within yourself, but if you get a chance to get a ball to hammer, you better not miss it.'"

There has never been a home run cycle in the major leagues and it had only been done once before in the minors: Tyrone Horne, coincidentally enough another Cardinals minor leaguer, hit for the home run cycle in Double-A on July 27, 1998. There have been several recorded home run cycles at the amateur level.

"It's just mind-blowing to think that I'm just the second guy to ever," Redmond told MLB.com. "I actually just talked about it with my dad. He's just so proud of me and he gets so much joy out of watching me play. He's watched every single college game and pro game, and I know it's what he looks forward to most at night. So to be able to put on a show like this for him is pretty special."

Redmond, 25, was a 32nd-round draft pick out of Gardner-Webb in 2019. Wednesday's four-homer game raised his season batting line from .228/.314/.431 to .242/.325/.488. He has 17 home runs on the season and 47 in 223 career minor-league games.