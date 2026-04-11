Iconic franchises clash in a spotlight interleague matchup on Saturday when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Boston Red Sox. The Cardinals have exceeded expectations early in the season, entering this matchup at 8-5 overall and on a three-game winning streak. The Cardinals took Game 1 of this series, 3-2, on Friday. The Red Sox, meanwhile, have stumbled to a 4-9 start to the season. Ranger Suarez (0-1, 8.64 ERA) is on the hill for Boston, while the Cardinals will counter with Kyle Leahy (1-1, 5.40 ERA).

First pitch from Busch Stadium in St. Louis is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Boston is the -140 road favorite (risk $140 to win $100) in the latest Red Sox vs. Cardinals odds, while the over/under is 8. Before making any Red Sox vs. Cardinals picks, be sure to see the Cardinals vs. Red Sox predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Red Sox vs. Cardinals and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cardinals vs. Red Sox:

Cardinals vs. Red Sox money line Red Sox -140, Cardinals +118 Cardinals vs. Red Sox over/under 8 runs Cardinals vs. Red Sox run line Cardinals -1.5 (+124) Cardinals vs. Red Sox picks See picks at SportsLine Cardinals vs. Red Sox streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Cardinals vs. Red Sox predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Red Sox vs. Cardinals, the model is going Over 8 combined runs. Both projected starting pitchers have struggled early in the season. Suarez, a top free-agent acquisition for Boston, hasn't gone more than 4.1 innings in either of his two starts thus far and gave up four earned runs in both outings. Leahy, meanwhile, has given up six earned runs and walked five in his 10 innings of work on the season.

The model projects that both teams clear four runs in this matchup as they combine for 9.8 runs. The Over hits in nearly 60% of simulations. Get the Red Sox vs. Cardinals money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Red Sox vs. Cardinals picks

After simulating every pitch of Cardinals vs. Red Sox 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Red Sox, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.