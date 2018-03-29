Cardinals reportedly near deal with free agent closer Greg Holland, pending a physical

The last remaining unsigned big name free agent appears to have a new team, and he only had to wait until Opening Day.

According to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports, the St. Louis Cardinals are nearing a one-year deal worth $14 million with closer Greg Holland. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak indicated the two sides have an agreement in place, though Holland must still pass a physical.

John Mozeliak said there’s a pending physical with Greg Holland. So it looks like as long as that goes well, the Cardinals will have a new closer. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) March 29, 2018

It should be noted Holland became a free agent after first rejecting a $15 million player option in his contract with the Colorado Rockies, then rejecting the $17.4 million club option. Similar to Holland, other free agents like Lance Lynn ($12 million) and Mike Moustakas ($6.5 million) rejected the qualifying offer and had to settle for less.

Last season was Holland's first year back from Tommy John surgery. The 32-year-old saved an NL leading 41 saves for the Rockies and went to the All-Star Game, though he faded down the stretch, pitching to a 6.38 ERA in the second half after posting a 1.62 ERA before the All-Star break. Now that he's further away from Tommy John surgery, Holland should be better able to stay effective deeper into the season.

At long last, Greg Holland has found a new team. USATSI

It's unclear how much time Holland will need to get into game shape, though it seems unlikely he will be ready to jump right into the bullpen. He'll likely spend some time in the minors (or extended spring training) to get up to speed before joining the Cardinals. St. Louis has already announced their Opening Day roster. Here is manager Mike Matheny's bullpen:

RHP Matt Bowman

LHP Brett Cecil

RHP Jordan Hicks

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Tyler Lyons

RHP Mike Mayers

RHP Bud Norris

RHP Sam Tuivailala

Matheny declined to name a full-time closer in spring training, and it seemed likely Leone and Norris would get the lion's share of ninth inning opportunities. With Holland now on board, he figures to step in as the team's closer, once he's ready to go. The Cardinals always seemed like a logical fit for that reason.

The Holland signing caps off a fairly active offseason for the Cardinals. They reshaped their outfield by trading for Marcell Ozuna and trading away Stephen Piscotty and Randal Grichuk, and they also signed right-hander Miles Mikolas following three successful seasons in Japan. Mikolas effectively replaces Lynn in the rotation.