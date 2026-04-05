An interleague clash takes place on Sunday Night Baseball as the Detroit Tigers host the St. Louis Cardinals. Both teams are 4-4 in the 2026 MLB season, with Detroit 2-0 at home and St. Louis 0-2 on the road. The Tigers have claimed the first two games of this three-game set, shutting out the Cardinals 4-0 on Friday and then prevailing 11-6 on Saturday. Kyle Leahy (0-1, 7.20 ERA) will start for the Cards, with Keider Montero making his season debut for the Tigers after going 5-3 last year with a 4.37 ERA.

First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. ET from Comerica Park in Detroit. The latest Tigers vs. Cardinals odds list Detroit as the -143 favorite on the money line (risk $143 to win $100). The over/under for total runs is 8. Before making any Cardinals vs. Tigers picks or MLB predictions, be sure to see the Sunday Night Baseball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Tigers vs. Cardinals and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Cardinals vs. Tigers:

Tigers vs. Cardinals money line Tigers -143, Cardinals +121 Tigers vs. Cardinals over/under 8 runs Tigers vs. Cardinals run line Tigers -1.5 (+153) Tigers vs. Cardinals picks See picks at SportsLine Tigers vs. Cardinals streaming Peacock

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Top Cardinals vs. Tigers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Tigers vs. Cardinals, the model is going Over 8 total runs. Over the last 11 games between these two, the total has been eclipsed seven times, including in Saturday's meeting which saw 17 combined runs. St. Louis' probable starter, Leahy, struggled in his season debut, allowing 10 baserunners over 5 IP and giving up 4 ER.

Meanwhile, Montero was just called up from the minors this weekend with Justin Verlander (hip) going on the IL. He had an ERA of 9.00 during Spring Training and an ERA of 4.15 for Team Venezuela during the World Baseball Classic. He also faced the Cardinals during the 2025 MLB season and had arguably his worst start of the year. Montero allowed a season-high-tying of 5 ER to go along with 8 hits, which was his second-most given up. Given the starters' recent struggles, the model is calling for 9.0 combined runs being scored. Get the Cardinals vs. Tigers money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Tigers vs. Cardinals picks

After simulating every pitch of Cardinals vs. Tigers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tigers vs. Cardinals, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.