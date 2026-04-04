The St. Louis Cardinals will look to even their three-game series at 1-1 when they battle the Detroit Tigers in an interleague matchup on Saturday. The Tigers posted a 4-0 win over St. Louis in Detroit's home opener on Friday. The Cardinals (4-3), who had a two-game winning streak snapped, were fourth in the National League Central at 78-84 a year ago. The Tigers (3-4), who stopped a four-game losing streak, were second in the American League Central at 87-75 in 2025.

First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Detroit is a -163 favorite on the money line (risk $163 to win $100) in the latest Cardinals vs. Tigers odds, while the over/under is 7.5. Before making any Tigers vs. Cardinals picks, be sure to see the Cardinals vs. Tigers predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It was a profitable 35-29 on top-rated MLB money-line picks last season. It also excelled making home run prop picks in 2025, returning nearly 30 units of profit. Anybody following its MLB betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cardinals vs. Tigers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Tigers vs. Cardinals:

Cardinals vs. Tigers money line Tigers -163, Cardinals +136 Cardinals vs. Tigers over/under 7.5 runs Cardinals vs. Tigers run line Tigers -1.5 (+136) Cardinals vs. Tigers picks See picks at SportsLine Cardinals vs. Tigers streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Cardinals vs. Tigers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Cardinals vs. Tigers, the model is going Over 7.5 combined runs. Detroit finished the 2025 season in the upper half of Major League Baseball in runs scored with 758, an average of 4.7 runs per game. The Cardinals, meanwhile, scored 689 runs and averaged 4.3. St. Louis' pitching staff also was 21sst in MLB with a 4.29 staff ERA.

SportsLine's model projects approximately 1.5 total bases or more for Alec Burleson, J.J. Wetherholt and Masyn Winn of the Cardinals. The Tigers, meanwhile, are projected to get 1.49 total bases or more from Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter and Kevin McGonigle. The model projects 8.8 combined runs as the Over hits in 61% of simulations. Get the Cardinals vs. Tigers money-line pick at SportsLine.

How to make Cardinals vs. Tigers picks

After simulating every pitch of Cardinals vs. Tigers 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Tigers vs. Cardinals, and which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.