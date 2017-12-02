Cardinals trade 2016 All-Star Aledmys Diaz to Blue Jays after uneven season

The St. Louis Cardinals seem to be eyeing a trade for a current All-Star, but on Friday night they made a deal involving a former one.

The Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays announced a swap that sent infielder Aledmys Diaz north of the border in exchange for outfield prospect J.B. Woodman, the teams announced.

Diaz, 27, made the 2016 NL All-Star team and finished fifth in Rookie of the Year Award voting after taking over at shortstop for the injured Jhonny Peralta. He finished the season hitting .300/.369/.510 with 17 home runs -- marks he failed to replicate or come near in 2017, as he hit just .259/.290/.392. He spent a fair amount of time in Triple-A, where his numbers weren't much better, as he batted .253/.305/.388.

Diaz figures to slot in as a utility option for the Blue Jays, as well as the main backup plan at second base if/when Devon Travis gets hurt. Troy Tulowitzki is hardly a beacon of health, either, meaning Diaz could see some action at shortstop, too.

Heading to St. Louis is Woodman, who was Toronto's second-round pick in the 2016 draft. Woodman hit .240/.320/.370 in A-ball while primarily playing center field. MLB.com ranked him the 28th-best prospect in the Jays' system, assessing him as a potential fourth outfielder due to his well-rounded skill set.