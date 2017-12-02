Cardinals trade 2016 All-Star Aledmys Diaz to Blue Jays after uneven season
Diaz finished in the top five of NL Rookie of the Year voting in 2016
The St. Louis Cardinals seem to be eyeing a trade for a current All-Star, but on Friday night they made a deal involving a former one.
The Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays announced a swap that sent infielder Aledmys Diaz north of the border in exchange for outfield prospect J.B. Woodman, the teams announced.
Diaz, 27, made the 2016 NL All-Star team and finished fifth in Rookie of the Year Award voting after taking over at shortstop for the injured Jhonny Peralta. He finished the season hitting .300/.369/.510 with 17 home runs -- marks he failed to replicate or come near in 2017, as he hit just .259/.290/.392. He spent a fair amount of time in Triple-A, where his numbers weren't much better, as he batted .253/.305/.388.
Diaz figures to slot in as a utility option for the Blue Jays, as well as the main backup plan at second base if/when Devon Travis gets hurt. Troy Tulowitzki is hardly a beacon of health, either, meaning Diaz could see some action at shortstop, too.
Heading to St. Louis is Woodman, who was Toronto's second-round pick in the 2016 draft. Woodman hit .240/.320/.370 in A-ball while primarily playing center field. MLB.com ranked him the 28th-best prospect in the Jays' system, assessing him as a potential fourth outfielder due to his well-rounded skill set.
