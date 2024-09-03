Veteran batsman and possible future Hall of Famer Paul Goldschmidt says he wants to play in 2025. The St. Louis Cardinals' first baseman recently told MLB.com's John Denton just that:

"Yeah, I want to play next year; I want to continue to play. Actually, I haven't let any of my thoughts get past that statement right there. I owe it to this team and organization to give everything to this year, and that's 100 percent where my thoughts are. But, yes, I want to keep playing."

Such a decision was not necessarily a given. Goldschmidt turns 37 on Sept. 10, and those at non-premium positions like first don't often play into their late thirties. As well, Goldschmidt has been ensnared in a pattern of decline -- presumably age-related decline -- since his National League MVP season in 2022.

That season, Goldschmidt at the plate had a career-best OPS+ of 177 with 35 home runs. Last season, he slipped to a 120 OPS+ and 25 home runs. Through 131 games played in 2024, Goldschmidt has an OPS+ of 96 with 20 homers. While Goldschmidt is still capable of hard contact off the bat, his plate discipline has eroded -- this season has seen him post career-worst marks in walk percentage, strikeout percentage, chase rate, and whiff rate. Those aren't encouraging indicators moving forward.

That said, Goldschmidt has a sterling reputation as a teammate and clubhouse presence, and he's still capable of producing against the opposite side. If he's willing to accept a more limited role, perhaps the right-handed half of a first-base platoon, then he'll likely have takers. As a seven-time All-Star with a career WAR of 62.6, he might also drum up interest based on his body-of-work greatness.

Goldschmidt is in the final year of the $130 million extension he signed with the Cardinals prior to the 2020 season. While the two sides have had at least cursory discussions about his returning to St. Louis for 2025, nothing's happened yet. That means Goldschmidt, for now, is poised to join the upcoming free-agent class that's fronted by Juan Soto of the New York Yankees.