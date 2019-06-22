Cardinals vs. Angels odds, line: MLB picks, predictions for June 22 from model on 40-22 roll

The Los Angeles Angels look to even their interleague series with the St. Louis Cardinals when they meet at Busch Stadium on Saturday. The Angels (38-39), fourth in the American League West Division, have lost two in a row, while the Cardinals (39-36), third in the NL Central, have won four of six to pull within two games of the first-place Chicago Cubs and one-half game behind second-place Milwaukee. First pitch from St. Louis is set for 2:15 p.m. ET. The latest Cardinals vs. Angels odds show St. Louis at -135 on the money line (risk $135 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is nine. Before making any Cardinals vs. Angels picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Right-hander Dakota Hudson (5-3, 3.55 ERA) gets the start for the Cardinals. His May domination has continued into June and he has a 2.56 ERA over that span after compiling a 5.86 ERA through the season's first two months. In 15 games, including 14 starts, Hudson has allowed 84 hits, 39 runs – 31 earned – nine home runs and 36 walks, while striking out 54 in 78 2/3 innings of work. He has a WHIP of 1.53.

Shortstop Paul DeJong (.272) continues to help carry the St. Louis offense, and has hits in seven of the past 10 games, going 12-for-41 (.293) with two doubles, three homers and six RBIs during that stretch. Yadier Molina (.261) is 4-for-9 with a double and an RBI over the past two games, while Jose Martinez (.296) is 6-for-11 (.545) over the past three games.

But just because St. Louis is creeping closer to the top spot in the NL Central does not mean it is the best value on the Angels vs. Cardinals money line.

That's because the Angels are sending right-hander Felix Pena (5-1, 4.70 ERA) to the mound. Although he has struggled in June with a 10.32 ERA in three outings, he showed improvement in his last time out against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing four runs over six innings to get the win. In 14 games this season, including four starts, he has allowed 56 hits, 34 runs – 32 earned – 12 homers and 19 walks, while striking out 63 in 61 1/3 innings. He has a WHIP of 1.22.

Offensively, center fielder Mike Trout has been crushing the ball, hitting in five of the last six games. He is 13-for-24 (.542) with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs during that stretch, including a 3-for-6 performance with two doubles and seven RBIs in an 11-6 win over Toronto on Wednesday. Second baseman Tommy La Stella (.296) has also been hot, going 5-for-13 (.385) with a double and an RBI over the past three games.

