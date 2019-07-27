Cardinals vs. Astros odds, line: MLB predictions, picks for July 27 from model on 27-10 roll

Red-hot teams meet in the second of three games when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Houston Astros in an interleague series on Saturday. The Astros (66-39), first in the American League West, have won seven of nine games, while the Cardinals (56-47), first in the National League Central, have won nine of 10, including five straight. First pitch from Busch Stadium is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The Astros have won two of their last three games played at St. Louis. The latest Cardinals vs. Astros odds show Houston at -189 on the money line (risk $189 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Cardinals vs. Astros picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 18 of the MLB season on a sizzling 27-10 run on top-rated MLB money line picks, returning over $2,000 on the season to $100 bettors. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Cardinals vs. Astros. We can tell you it's leaning under, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The Astros will send right-hander Gerrit Cole (11-5, 3.03 ERA) to the mound. He is the second-fastest player in MLB history to reach 200 strikeouts in a season, doing it in 133 1/3 innings. He leads the Majors with 205 strikeouts and strikeouts-per-nine innings (13.5) and is 7-0 with a 2.03 ERA in his last 11 starts. Cole allowed just one run on two hits with one walk and 11 strikeouts in seven innings in his last outing, an 11-1 win over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

First baseman Yuli Gurriel (.296) continues to rake, entering this matchup with a 14-game hitting streak. He was 2-for-4 with a double against the Cardinals on Friday and is 24-for-56 (.429) with five doubles, six homers and 15 RBIs during the streak. Left fielder Michael Brantley (.326) has hit in six of nine games, including a 1-for-3 performance with a homer and three RBIs against the Cardinals. He is 12-for-33 (.364) with two doubles, four homers and nine RBIs during that stretch.

But just because Houston has the statistical advantage over St. Louis does not mean it is the best value on the Cardinals vs. Astros money line.

That's because the Cardinals have been on a roll in July, going 15-6. St. Louis will send right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-0, 2.82 ERA) to the mound. He struggled in his past two starts against the Pittsburgh Pirates, going fewer than four innings in each. The Cardinals, however, have won six of the nine games he has pitched in, including the last two. For the season, Ponce de Leon has allowed 26 hits, 12 runs – all earned – five home runs and 17 walks, while striking out 44 in 38 1/3 innings. He has a WHIP of 1.12.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt (.256) has been heating up of late and has a five-game hitting streak, homering in each game. He was 2-for-4 with a game-clinching three-run home run in the eighth inning on Friday night against Houston. He is 8-for-20 (.400) with 12 RBIs. Second baseman Kolten Wong (.261) also has a five-game hitting streak, and is also 8-for-20 during that span. He has three doubles, one homer and four RBIs during that stretch.

So who wins Astros vs. Cardinals? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Astros vs. Cardinals money line you should be all over, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.