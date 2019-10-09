Cardinals vs. Braves live stream: 2019 NLDS Game 5 prediction, pick, odds, TV channel, watch MLB playoffs online

Following a dramatic walk-off win in Game 4, the St. Louis Cardinals have now forced a decisive Game 5 with the Atlanta Braves. The winner will advance to the NLCS, where they'll play the winner of the Washington Nationals-Los Angeles Dodgers series for the right to represent the NL in the World Series.

Now, let's set the scene with some essentials.

How to watch

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 9 | Time: 5:02 p.m. ET

Location: SunTrust Park (Atlanta, Georgia)

TV: TBS | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: STL -110 | ATL +100 | O/U: 8

Starting pitchers: RHP Jack Flaherty (STL) vs. Mike Foltynewicz (ATL)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Cardinals are tapping ace Jack Flaherty for the second time in this series. He's been on fire since the second half, compiling a 0.91 ERA and 101 more strikeouts than walks in his final 15 regular-season starts. Flaherty yielded three runs in seven innings in Game 2 -- that would be a good start for most pitchers, but for him it's a relative letdown.

Meanwhile, Mike Foltynewicz pitched so poorly early in the year that he was demoted to the minors. Since returning in August, he's thrown the ball well: a 2.65 ERA and 38 more strikeouts than walks in 10 starts. He pitched well in Game 2, holding the Cardinals to three hits, no runs, and no walks over seven frames. Another outing like that and the Braves might be in the NLCS.

Prediction

This has been a thrilling series, and both pitchers seem up for the challenge of delivering a big performance. We're leaning toward the Cardinals because we have more faith in their bullpen holding a late. We think, anyway.

Pick: Cardinals 2, Braves 1