The Atlanta Braves will look for continued success against the St. Louis Cardinals when they meet in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday Night Baseball. The game will be just seven innings after Saturday's game was postponed by rain and rescheduled as part of Sunday's twinbill. The Cardinals (35-35), fourth in the National League Central, have lost five of their last eight games. The Braves (32-35), third in the NL East, have won the first two games of the four-game series, posting a 4-0 win on Thursday and a 9-1 triumph on Friday.

First pitch from Truist Park in Atlanta is set for 7:08 p.m. ET. The Cardinals lead the all-time series 1,095-983, but the Braves hold a 522-513 edge in home games. Atlanta is a -121 favorite on the money line in the latest Cardinals vs. Braves odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Braves vs. Cardinals picks, check out the latest Sunday Night Baseball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every pitch of every game 10,000 times, had a banner 2019 season, the league's last full schedule, returning more than $1,400 on its top-rated money-line and run-line MLB picks. It's off to a sizzling start in 2021, going 89-65 on top-rated MLB money-line picks through 11 weeks, returning well over $1,200. Anyone following it has seen huge rewards.

Now, the model has dialed in on Cardinals vs. Braves on Sunday Night Baseball. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the MLB lines and trends for Braves vs. Cardinals:

Cardinals vs. Braves money line: St. Louis +110, Atlanta -121

Cardinals vs. Braves run line: Atlanta -1.5

Cardinals vs. Braves over-under: 7.5 runs

STL: The under is 5-1 in Cardinals' last six games overall

ATL: The Braves are 5-0 in their last five games against a NL Central opponent

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta is expected to send left-hander Drew Smyly (3-3, 5.63 ERA) to the mound on Sunday night. He is looking to win back-to-back starts for the second time this season. In his last outing at Miami on June 13, he allowed just two runs on six hits in five innings pitched. He walked one and struck out six. He did not allow a home run after allowing at least one in eight of 11 games.

Offensively, the Braves are led by outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr., who is hitting .293 with 18 homers, 43 RBIs and has scored 56 runs. He had a six-game hitting streak stopped on Friday, but is 10-for-24 (.417) in the past seven games. He has a .603 slugging percentage on the year with a 1.008 OPS. In 12 career games against the Cardinals, Acuna is batting .280 with a double, two home runs and six RBIs.

Why you should back the Cardinals

St. Louis will start left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim (1-4, 3.72 ERA), who has pitched better of late. In his last outing, he got a no-decision in a 2-1 Cardinals victory over Miami on Tuesday. In six innings, he allowed one earned run on three hits with a career-high five walks and six strikeouts. This will be the first time he has ever faced Atlanta.

Third baseman Tommy Edman has played well this season and is batting .260 with four homers, 18 RBIs and 37 runs scored in 68 games. He doubled and scored the Cardinals' lone run in Friday's 9-1 loss. He has 18 multi-hit games this year, including a four-hit performance against the Pittsburgh Pirates on May 1. He has a .305 on-base percentage and a .684 OPS.

How to make Braves vs. Cardinals picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total, as the teams combine for 7.2 runs in the simulations, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Braves on Sunday Night Baseball? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the money line to jump on, all from the advanced model off to a hot start in 2021.