Cardinals vs. Braves score: MLB playoffs live updates, NLDS Game 5 highlights, full coverage

The Atlanta Braves host the St. Louis Cardinals for the decisive Game 5 of the National League Division Series on Wednesday. The Cardinals forced a Game 5 with their hard-fought win in extra innings in Game 4. In this one, it's a pitching rematch of Game 2, as St. Louis ace Jack Flaherty will oppose Mike Foltynewicz. Said matchup would seem to give the Cardinals the edge, given how dominant Flaherty has been since early July. However, it was Foltynewicz who dominated in Game 2, as he twirled seven shutout innings (seven strikeouts against no walks) en route to a 3-0 Braves win. The winner of Game 5 will advance to face either the Nationals or the Dodgers in the NLCS.

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 9 | Time: 5:02 p.m. ET

Location: SunTrust Park (Atlanta, Georgia)

TV: TBS

Odds: STL -110 | ATL +100 | O/U: 8

Starting pitchers: RHP Jack Flaherty (STL) vs. Mike Foltynewicz (ATL)

