Cardinals vs. Brewers: MLB Opening Day prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, watch online, live stream
Here is what you need to know as the Cardinals and Brewers open the 2019 seasons on Thursday
As part of a full Opening Day slate in which all 30 teams are in action, the Cardinals will get their 2019 season started against division rival Milwaukee Brewers. Here's how you can watch:
MLB Opening Day viewing information
- Dates: Thursday, March 28
- Time: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Location: Miller Park
- TV: Fox Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Wisconsin
- Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Live Stats: GameTracker
- Odds: Cardinals -120 / Brewers +102
Storylines
Cardinals: St. Louis acquired six-time All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt from Arizona in December and finalized a five-year, $130 million extension before the start of the 2019 regular season. The Cards bring Goldschmidt to St. Louis in the hopes that he will lead them to the top of the National League Central and help the team make the postseason for the first time in four years. Goldschmidt will join a lineup that includes Marcell Ozuna, Dexter Fowler, Yadier Molina, Matt Carpenter and Paul DeJong. They've got the ability to score plenty of runs, and if the Cards see strong seasons from Dexter Fowler and Marcell Ozuna, they'll be dangerous in 2019.
Miles Mikolas, 30, will start Opening Day and he was 18-4 with a 2.83 ERA and 146 strikeouts last season. The Cards will need the rest of their arms healthy -- especially the young guys like Jack Flaherty and Carlos Martinez -- if they want to make another run in the NL Central. St. Louis also brought on Andrew Miller to further bolster their bullpen, meaning 22-year-old Jordan Hicks will likely be the team's closer in 2019.
Brewers: The defending National League Central champion Milwaukee Brewers are entering 2019 hoping to build on their impressive 2018 campaign. Led by the reigning NL MVP Christian Yelich, Milwaukee finished the year with an overall record of 95-67, defeated the Chicago Cubs in a game 163 for the division crown and pushed the Los Angeles Dodgers to a Game 7 in the NL Championship Series.
After making a few small tweaks to the team this winter, the Brewers look like they're set for another deep playoff run. The team signed the top free agent catcher on the market in Yasmani Grandal, to a one-year deal worth $18.25 million. They also re-signed third baseman Mike Moustakas to a one-year contract, allowing Travis Shaw to return to second base. The Brewers don't have a top of the line starting pitcher in their rotation, but manager Craig Counsell will have plenty of options because they have a good amount of depth in their pitching staff. Milwaukee will hope to see strong performances from starters Freddy Peralta, Brandon Woodruff and Corbin Burnes in 2019.
Prediction
Both these teams pack a powerful punch with their lineups, but I think the Cardinals behind Miles Mikolas, will have the edge over the Brewers in this game.
Pick: Cardinals -120
