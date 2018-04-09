Cardinals vs. Brewers odds: 2018 MLB picks, predictions, best bets for April 9

The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers, who opened last week with a three-game series at Miller Park, start this week with another set, beginning Monday at 7:05 p.m. ET from Busch Stadium.



The host Cardinals are -140 favorites, meaning you'd risk $140 to win $100 by picking St. Louis to win. The Over-Under for total runs scored is 8.



We can tell you the model says each starting pitcher -- Milwaukee's Jhoulys Chacin and St. Louis' Miles Mikolas -- lasts only into the sixth inning, with the bullpen logging solid pitch counts.



The model knows the Cardinals (4-5) took two of three in Milwaukee (5-5) last week, with the Brewers' lone victory coming on back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the ninth.



Chacin took a loss against St. Louis last Wednesday, allowing three earned runs on seven hits in 5.2 innings in a 6-0 Cards victory.



Mikolas had a similar line last Monday against Milwaukee -- four earned on seven hits in 5.2 innings -- but got the win in an 8-4 decision.



Each team comes in with issues at the plate. St. Louis is batting just .236, slightly better than Milwaukee's .233. The Brewers have managed just seven runs in their last five games, including three shutouts. The Cardinals, meanwhile, were held to one run in two of three games against Arizona over the weekend.



