Cardinals vs. Brewers odds: Advanced computer model on 11-4 run reveals MLB picks for May 30

The red-hot Milwaukee Brewers host the St. Louis Cardinals for a Wednesday matinee to close out a three-game series, starting at 1:10 p.m. ET. Vegas has declared this game virtually even. The Brewers are -106 on the money line, meaning it would take a $106 bet to win $100. The Cardinals are at -104, while the over-under for total runs is nine.

The Brewers are the top team in the National League, while the Cardinals are only five games back entering play Tuesday and start heralded prospect Alex Reyes for the first time in more than a year.

The computer takes into account a huge X Factor in this game: how the Cardinals respond to Reyes returning to a major-league mound after 15 months.

Reyes is more than a year removed from Tommy John surgery, but he's been unstoppable in the minors in his comeback. In four starts, he didn't allow a run and struck out 44.

The Brewers will throw one of their top surprises in Junior Guerra and his 2.98 ERA. He's allowed two or fewer runs in seven of his nine starts, including when he limited St. Louis to one run on five hits in 5.1 innings on April 11.

The nation is starting to pay closer attention to what's happening in Milwaukee, which has won seven of eight heading into Tuesday night. The Brewers' offense ranks second in the NL in home runs, fourth in runs and fifth in batting average.

Scoring has kept the Cardinals from staying with the Brewers. They come in at sixth in homers, 10th in runs and ninth in average.

