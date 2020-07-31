Watch Now: MLB and MLBPA Agree on 7-Inning Double-Headers ( 1:20 )

The Milwaukee Brewers will finally get to open their home slate when they take on the National League Central Division-rival St. Louis Cardinals in the first of three weekend games. The Brewers finished off a three-game series with Pittsburgh, taking two of three, while St. Louis will be out to snap a three-game losing streak after getting swept in a two-game set by the Minnesota Twins.

First pitch from Miller Park is set for 2:10 p.m. ET on Friday. The Cardinals lead the all-time series 216-164, including a 110-78 edge in games played in Milwaukee. The Brewers, however, have won three of the last four meetings. St. Louis is the -135 favorite on the money line in the latest Brewers vs. Cardinals odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Cardinals vs. Brewers picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, is coming off a banner 2019 season.

Here are the MLB odds from William Hill and trends for Brewers vs. Cardinals:

Cardinals vs. Brewers money line: St. Louis -135, Milwaukee +125

Cardinals vs. Brewers run line: St. Louis -1.5

Cardinals vs. Brewers over-under: 8.5 runs

STL: The Cardinals are looking for their 13th consecutive winning season and 20th in the past 21

MIL: LF Christian Yelich is off to an extremely slow start, batting .037 through six games

Why you should back the Cardinals

The Cardinals will send their Opening Day starter to the hill in right-hander Jack Flaherty (1-0, 2.57 ERA), who pitched seven innings in a win over the Pirates. Flaherty allowed two runs on six hits and struck out six with no walks. In 68 career games, including 67 starts, he has compiled a 20-19 record with a 3.19 ERA and 1.05 WHIP. He is 2-4 in 10 career starts against the Brewers with a 4.56 ERA. He has walked 16, while striking out 74 against them.

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt (.316 average) has started the season strong with hits in four of St. Louis' five games, including 5-for-12 (.417) in the opening series against the Pirates. Goldschmidt has always feasted on Brewers pitching. In 65 career games against Milwaukee, he is hitting .342 with 18 homers and 52 RBIs with a .447 on-base percentage and .650 slugging percentage.

Why you should back the Brewers

Milwaukee will try to buck the pattern of taking a loss after a victory, which they have done the first week of the season. Left-hander Brett Anderson makes his Milwaukee debut after coming off the 10-day injured list in time to start after missing the first road trip of the season while recovering from a blister on his left index finger. He is 0-2 in two career starts against St. Louis despite pitching well. In 13 2/3 innings, he has allowed the Cardinals nine hits, four earned runs, six walks and 10 strikeouts with a 2.63 ERA and 1.10 WHIP. In 188 career games, including 176 starts, Anderson is 59-61 with a 4.05 ERA.

While Yelich has struggled, shortstop Orlando Arcia has been a pleasant surprise for the Brewers and is hitting .357 with a double and three RBIs. Center fielder Lorenzo Cain has also found his hitting stroke with six hits in 18 at-bats (.333) with a double and two RBIs. Cain has also hit Flaherty well with six hits in 20 at-bats (.300), including a home run.

How to make Cardinals vs. Brewers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning over on the total, as the simulation says both Yelich and Goldschmidt have a great chance to drive in at least one run each.

So who wins Brewers vs. Cardinals? And which side of the money line has all the value?