Cardinals vs. Brewers odds, line: Picks, top predictions for April 24 from model on 14-5 roll

The Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals are hoping to contend for an NL Central title this season, which requires consistency deep into the season. However, with the two division rivals expected to be right in the thick of things, it's placed an extra emphasis on April. In fact, Wednesday will be the 10th meeting between these two squads and they won't play again until August. The Cardinals will send out Adam Wainwright at home, while the Brewers will go with Jhoulys Chacin. St. Louis is a -125 favorite, up from an open of -108, and the total is at nine in the latest Cardinals vs. Brewers odds.

The model knows that Christian Yelich and the Brewers' lineup will continue to be key with Milwaukee's pitching staff struggling. The reigning NL MVP is off to a torrid start with 13 home runs, 31 RBIs and a 1.259 OPS through 24 games. Yelich has already been worth 2.0 WAR according to Fangraphs and has driven in as many runs as the opposing team three times this year.

However, Yelich isn't doing it alone. Catcher Yasmani Grandal has a 1.029 OPS and Mike Moustakas has a .899 OPS; both have also hit six home runs this season. Those two have been much-needed since the Brewers have gotten out to a 13-11 start despite having the worst ERA in the National League entering Tuesday.

That being said, it doesn't guarantee that Milwaukee is the best value on the Cardinals vs. Brewers money line.

The model also knows the Cardinals' offense is off to a strong start this season, ranking second in the National League with 128 runs scored. The offseason acquisition of Paul Goldschmidt is having its intended effect of giving St. Louis a big bat in the middle of the lineup that can help lift up the play of everybody who hits around him.

Goldschmidt is one of four Cardinals starters with an OPS of .958 or higher along with Marcell Ozuna, Paul DeJong and Kolten Wong. Dexter Fowler is also playing with a .403 OBP. He's also been on base eight of the 12 times he's faced Chacin in his career, so he could be the table-setter who gets St. Louis going on Wednesday.

