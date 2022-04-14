Milwaukee will be looking to extend its two-game winning streak when it hosts St. Louis on Thursday night. This will be the first meeting of a four-game series between the National League Central rivals. St. Louis has won six of the last seven head-to-head meetings, including four of the last five in Milwaukee. Veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright is going to start on the mound for the Cardinals, while two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff is starting for the Brewers.

Cardinals vs. Brewers money line: Milwaukee -140, St. Louis +120

Cardinals vs. Brewers run-line: Milwaukee -1.5 (+140)

Cardinals vs. Brewers over-under: 8 runs

STL: Cardinals are 2-2 ATS this season

MIL: Brewers are 1-5 ATS this season

Why you should back the Cardinals

St. Louis is off to a hot start in 2022, winning three of its first four games. The Cardinals also got an unexpected off day on Wednesday following a weather-induced postponement. They have their top starting pitcher on the mound in this game, as Wainwright was the Opening Day starter.

Wainwright was fantastic in that start, throwing six shutout innings in a win over Pittsburgh. He has been excellent against Milwaukee during his career, going 20-12 with a 2.60 ERA in 49 career appearances. The Cardinals have been getting off to a strong start in all of their games, scoring a first-inning run in each of their four contests.

Why you should back the Brewers

Milwaukee got off to a slow start this season, but it has bounced back with a two-game winning streak. Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen has been a welcomed addition to the lineup, racking up six hits in his first 24 at-bats with the team. Shortstop Willy Adames also has six hits, while Christian Yelich has five base knocks and five walks.

The Brewers can expect a much better start from Woodruff than he had on Opening Day. He finished last season with a 2.56 ERA, which was fourth best in the major leagues. Woodruff has had success against St. Louis during his career, going 3-3 with a 3.30 ERA in 10 career games.

