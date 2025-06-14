The Milwaukee Brewers will try to secure the series win when they battle the St. Louis Cardinals in the third of a four-game series between National League Central Division rivals on Saturday. Milwaukee earned a 6-0 win on Thursday and a 3-2 victory on Friday. Righthander Andre Pallante (4-3, 4.75 ERA) is expected to start for the Cardinals. Milwaukee is expected to counter with lefthander Jose Quintana (4-1, 2.66 ERA).

First pitch from American Family Field in Milwaukee is set for 4:10 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is -126 on the money line (risk $126 to win $100) in the latest Cardinals vs. Brewers odds, while St. Louis is a +104 underdog (risk $100 to win $104). The over/under for total runs scored is 8.

Here are the model's three best bets for Cardinals vs. Brewers on Saturday (odds subject to change):

Milwaukee has won three consecutive games in the series, and three of four overall. The Brewers have also played well at home, going 22-14 on their home field in 2025. The Cardinals, meanwhile, have dropped six games in a row to fall into third place in the National League Central, 1.5 games behind the Brewers. St. Louis has struggled a bit on the road, going 14-20 away from home this season.

Milwaukee has a plus-23 run differential on the year, while St. Louis has a plus-16 run differential.

Milwaukee first baseman Rhys Hoskins is hitting .249 on the season. In 67 games, he has registered nine doubles, 10 homers and 37 RBI. In 44 career games against St. Louis, he is hitting .259 with six doubles, 11 homers and 25 RBI. In Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves, Hoskins was 1-for-3 with a home run.

In Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves, Hoskins was 1-for-3 with a home run. The model is projecting 1.3 total bases for Hoskins, and gives this prop a five-star rating. bet365 has this line at -160, and new users can utilize the latest bet365 promo code if they want even more bang for their buck.