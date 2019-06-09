Cardinals vs. Cubs odds, line: MLB picks, Sunday Night Baseball predictions from model on 25-15 roll

The Chicago Cubs look to complete their second three-game series sweep of the season over the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on Sunday Night Baseball. The Cubs (36-27), first in the National League Central, are 23-11 at home and have won five of six overall, while the Cardinals (31-31), third in the NL Central, have lost two in a row and three of four. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET, and the Cardinals are 11-18 on the road this year. The latest Cubs vs. Cardinals odds show Chicago favored at -167 on the money line (risk $167 to win $100). Before making any Cardinals vs. Cubs picks for Sunday Night Baseball, be sure to see the current MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has returned almost $600 in profit on its top-rated MLB picks in 2019. It also entered Week 11 on a strong 25-15 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Anybody who has been following it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Cubs vs. Cardinals, and we can tell you one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Cubs will send right-hander Kyle Hendricks (6-4, 3.16 ERA) to the mound. Since May 3, he is 5-0 with a 2.09 ERA, striking out 47 and walking six in seven starts, covering 51 2/3 innings. Hendricks registered 21 swings and misses Tuesday, when he struck out 10 in seven innings in a win over the Colorado Rockies. Pitching-wise, the Cubs hold a statistical edge over the Cardinals in a number of key areas, including ERA (3.83 to 4.23), strikeouts (556 to 531) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.41 to 2.34).

Left fielder Kyle Schwarber has been red hot, going 2-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBIs in Saturday's 9-4 win over the Cardinals. He also has a six-game hitting streak, going 9-for-23 (.391) with two doubles, two homers and four RBIs during that stretch. Also swinging a hot bat is catcher Victor Caratini, who is 3-for-3 in the series with two doubles and four RBIs. For the season, he is 4-for-7 with three doubles and four RBIs against the Cardinals.

But just because Chicago has dominated St. Louis at Wrigley Field does not mean it is the best value on the Cardinals vs. Cubs money line on Sunday Night Baseball.

That's because right-hander Adam Wainwright (5-5, 4.34 ERA) gets the start for St. Louis on Sunday. He is coming off one of his best starts in a number of years, throwing eight scoreless innings, giving up two hits and striking out eight against the Cubs. For the season, he has given up 61 hits, 32 earned runs, nine home runs and 30 walks, while striking out 59 in 66 1/3 innings.

Shortstop Paul DeJong (,275) has a three-game hitting streak, including a pair of home runs and three RBIs, while left fielder Marcell Ozuna (.250) has four multi-hit games over the past 10. He hit a three-run home run Saturday night against the Cubs. Outfielder Harrison Bader (.240) also homered in Saturday's loss and has a three-game hitting streak.

So who wins Cubs vs. Cardinals? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cardinals vs. Cubs money line you should be all over Sunday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.