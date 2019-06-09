Cardinals vs. Cubs odds, line: MLB picks, top Sunday Night Baseball predictions from model on 25-15 roll

The St. Louis Cardinals look to avoid a three-game sweep at the hands of the Chicago Cubs on Sunday Night Baseball. The Cardinals (31-31) are 2-8 in their last 10 road games and 0-2 to start their 10-game road trip, while the Cubs (36-27) are 8-4 in their last 12 home games. The home team has won every game in this series so far this season. Sunday's game is scheduled to begin at 7:05 p.m. ET from Wrigley Field. The Cubs are -175 on the money line, meaning a $175 wager would net $100, in the latest Cubs vs. Cardinals odds, up from an open of -150. The over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. You'll want to see the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before making any Cardinals vs. Cubs picks of your own.

The model knows Chicago has dominated St. Louis of late, having won the last six meetings against the Cardinals in Chicago. The Cubs lead the all-time series 1,235-1,174, including a 688-524 advantage in games played in the Windy City. Statistically, the Cubs have the edge in a number of offensive categories, including batting average (.254 to .248), on-base percentage (.342 to .328), slugging percentage (.453 to .410), runs scored (330 to 292), hits (543 to 512), doubles (107 to 91), triples (9 to 4), home runs (101 to 79), total bases (953 to 837) and RBIs (319 to 276).

Third baseman Kris Bryant has been red-hot, hitting in six of the last seven games. His last four hits have all been doubles. Also swinging a hot bat is catcher Willson Contreras, who is 5-for-15 (.333) with a double, home run and three RBIs over his past four games. First baseman Anthony Rizzo has found Cardinals pitching to his liking all season long, going 9-for-27 (.333) with a double, two home runs and six RBIs.

But just because Chicago has dominated St. Louis at Wrigley Field does not mean it is the best value on the Cardinals vs. Cubs money line on Sunday Night Baseball.

That's because right-hander Adam Wainwright (5-5, 4.34 ERA) gets the start for St. Louis on Sunday. He is coming off one of his best starts in a number of years, throwing eight scoreless innings, giving up two hits and striking out eight against the Cubs. For the season, he has given up 61 hits, 32 earned runs, nine home runs and 30 walks, while striking out 59 in 66 1/3 innings.

Shortstop Paul DeJong (,275) has a three-game hitting streak, including a pair of home runs and three RBIs, while left fielder Marcell Ozuna (.250) has four multi-hit games over the past 10. He hit a three-run home run Saturday night against the Cubs. Outfielder Harrison Bader (.240) also homered in Saturday's loss and has a three-game hitting streak.

