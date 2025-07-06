The St. Louis Cardinals meet the Chicago Cubs in the third and deciding game of their weekend series on Sunday Night Baseball. St. Louis earned an 8-6 win on Saturday after Chicago won Friday's opener 11-3. The Cardinals will send right-hander Erick Fedde (3-8, 4.56 ERA) to the mound, while the Cubs will counter with left-hander Matthew Boyd (8-3, 2.65 ERA).

First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago is set for 6:10 p.m. ET. Chicago is -207 on the money line (risk $207 to win $100) in the latest Cardinals vs. Cubs odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while St. Louis is a +168 underdog (risk $100 to win $168). The over/under for total runs scored is 7.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 39-30 run on top-rated MLB sides betting picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks, returning more than 24 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps, or new users taking advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code or Fanatics Sportsbook promo code could have seen strong returns.

Here are the model's three best bets for Cardinals vs. Cubs (odds subject to change):

Cubs ML (-207)

Cardinals run line +1.5 (-125)

Matthew Boyd, Cubs, over 4.5 strikeouts (-156)

Cubs to win (-207)

Chicago has been red hot, winning four of the past five games. The Cubs have also won six of their past 10 meetings with the Cardinals. St. Louis, meanwhile, has dropped four of their last five games. The model favors Chicago, which has a money line probability of nearly 70%. DraftKings is one of the books with a -207 price on the Cubs, and new users can unlock even more value with a DraftKings promo code:

Cardinals run line +1.5 (-125)

The model has simulated the game 10,000 times. It suggests St. Louis will cover the run line, and has the Cubs winning the game by an average score of 5.1 to 3.8, with St. Louis covering well over 50% of the time, making it the better value. The Cardinals are 22-25 on the road, while the Cubs are 5-10 in their last 15 games played on a Sunday.

Matthew Boyd, Cubs, over 4.5 strikeouts (-156)

Boyd has won his last three decisions, including a 5-2 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday. In seven innings pitched, he allowed five hits, three earned runs and one walk with five strikeouts. He has struck out five or more strikeouts in 11 of his 17 starts this season. He received a no-decision in a 9-4 loss to the Seattle Mariners on June 20. In five innings pitched, he allowed two hits, two earned runs and two walks, while striking out six.

The model is projecting 5.5 strikeouts for Boyd, and gives this prop a four-star rating. FanDuel has this line at -156, with the best way of making this play being via a FanDuel promo code.