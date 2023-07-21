Teams battling to stay in the National League Central Division race clash when the St. Louis Cardinals battle the Chicago Cubs in the second of a four-game series on Friday in Chicago. St. Louis won Thursday's game 7-2. The Cubs (45-51), third in the division, trail first-place Milwaukee by 8.5 games. The Cardinals (44-53), fourth in the NL Central, are 10 games back. St. Louis has been red hot, winning six in a row and eight of nine, while Chicago is 3-4 since the All-Star break.

First pitch from Wrigley Field is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Chicago is a -130 favorite on the money line (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Cardinals vs. Cubs odds, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8.

Here are several MLB betting lines and trends for Cubs vs. Cardinals:

Cardinals vs. Cubs money line: St. Louis +110, Chicago -130

Cardinals vs. Cubs over-under: 8 runs

Cardinals vs. Cubs run line: Cubs -1.5 (+162)

STL: The Cardinals have won four of six meetings this year

CHC: The Cubs have a plus-33 run differential this season

Why you should back the Cubs



Chicago is expected to send left-hander Justin Steele (9-3, 2.96 ERA) to the mound. Steele has won three of his last four decisions, including a 10-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians on June 30. In that game, he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits, zero runs and one walk while striking out six. He is 2-0 against the Cardinals this season, winning 9-1 on June 24. In that game, he went six innings, allowing one earned run on five hits, walking one and striking out eight.

Center fielder Cody Bellinger is among the Cubs' leading hitters. He has a four-game hitting streak and has hits in seven of his last eight games, including five multi-hit games during that stretch. He was 1-for-4 on Thursday after going 6-for-12 in a three-game series against the Washington Nationals. For the season, Bellinger is hitting .310 with 12 homers, 35 RBI and 51 runs scored. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Cardinals

Right-hander Jack Flaherty (7-5, 4.29 ERA) will start for St. Louis. He has been dialed in in his last four starts, picking up wins in each. In his last outing on Sunday, he earned an 8-4 win over the Washington Nationals. He went six innings, allowing just three runs – all earned – on three hits. He walked three and struck out seven. In his only outing against the Cubs this season, he had a no-decision in a 6-4 St. Louis win on May 9. In that game, he pitched five innings, allowing seven hits, three earned runs and walking five with three strikeouts.

Offensively, St. Louis has been led by third baseman Nolan Arenado. In 93 games this season, he is hitting .287 with 19 doubles, 21 homers, 74 RBI and 46 runs scored. He was 1-for-5 with a double in Thursday's win. He has hits in four consecutive games and in five of six with multi-hits in four of those. Arenado is a career .263 hitter against Chicago with 11 doubles, one triple, 17 homers and 54 RBI. See which team to back here.

