Sunday Night Baseball is generally reserved for one of the better games on the MLB schedule, and a matchup between two bitter rivals should ensure that it lives up to the hype tonight. The St. Louis Cardinals will host the Chicago Cubs for the rubber match of a three-game series on Sunday, and the pitching matchup will be Shota Imanaga vs. Sonny Gray. The Cardinals (59-59) won Game 1 of the series 5-0 on Friday, and then the Cubs (67-49) responded with a 9-1 victory on Saturday in Game 2.

Here are the model's best bets for Cardinals vs. Cubs on Sunday:

Sonny Gray over 2.5 earned runs allowed (+113)

Imanaga is 8-4 on the season with a 3.12 ERA and has recorded 70 strikeouts over 89 1/3 innings. He's coming off a strong start against the Reds, where he only surrendered one run and struck out seven over 6 1/3 innings for a no-decision. He also threw five scoreless innings and allowed only one hit for a win over the Cardinals on June 26 in his first game back from a hamstring injury that cost him nearly six weeks. Meanwhile, the Chicago offense came alive with nine runs and 13 hits yesterday, and the model has the Cubs winning in 62% of simulations on Sunday.

Gray is a three-time MLB all-star and is coming off one of his best starts of the year, holding the high-powered Dodgers to one earned run over seven innings while striking out eight in a 3-2 win. However, he had been roughed up for 17 earned runs over his previous three starts (13 1/3 innings), and opponents are hitting .272 against him at home as opposed to .240 on the road. The over has hit in four of his last five starts, and the model predicts that he allows 3.0 earned runs on average tonight.

