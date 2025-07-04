An NL Central collision has the Chicago Cubs (52-35) and the St. Louis Cardinals (47-41) battling on the 4th of July. The Cardinals were just swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates, dropping three straight. On Wednesday, the Pirates shut out St. Louis 5-0. The Cubs defeated the Cleveland Guardians 1-0 last night in extra innings. Miles Mikolas (4-5, 4.76 ERA) gets the start for the Cardinals. Colin Rea (5-3, 4.37 ERA) takes the ball for Chicago.

First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago is set for 2:20 p.m. ET. Chicago is a -157 favorite (risk $157 to win $100) in the latest Cardinals vs. Cubs odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while St. Louis is a +128 underdog (risk $100 to win $128). The over/under for total runs scored is 10. Before making any Cardinals vs. Cubs picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 41-32 run on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled in making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 22 units of profit. Anybody following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns, especially when paired with the latest BetMGM promo code and FanDuel promo code, just to name a few.

Here are the model's three best bets for Cardinals vs. Cubs on Friday:

Kyle Tucker Under 1.5 hits (-220)

Seiya Suzuki Over 1.5 Hits (+170)

Miles Mikolas Over 3.5 strikeouts (-115)

Kyle Tucker Under 1.5 hits (-220)

Tucker has a .287 batting average with a team-best 93 hits. The four-time All-Star has failed to go over 1.5 hits in four straight games and six of his last seven games. The model projects Tucker to finish with 1.0 hits in this divisional tilt. Get his best bets for Friday, all from the expert who is 32-29-1 on his last 62 MLB picks (+684).

Seiya Suzuki Over 1.5 Hits (+170)

Suzuki ranks first in the MLB in RBI (73) and sixth in home runs (23). The 30-year-old has logged two hits in three of his last six games. He also has 25 games with multiple hits this season. He's gone over 1.5 hits in three of his last five outings.

Miles Mikolas Over 3.5 strikeouts (-115)

Mikolas has 56 strikeouts on the campaign and has cleared 3.5 strikeouts in three straight games and six of his last nine outings. In his last start, he had five strikeouts against the Guardians. The model projects him to throw 3.8 strikeouts in this game against Chicago. New users can use the latest FanDuel promo code, which offers $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins.