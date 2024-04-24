The Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals meet in the third and deciding game of their series on Wednesday. St. Louis won the opener 5-3, while Arizona cruised to a 14-1 win in Tuesday's game. The Diamondbacks (12-13), who are third in the National League West, have won three of the five meetings with St. Louis this season. The Cardinals (10-14), who are fifth in the NL Central, have dropped five of six. Arizona is 5-7 on the road in 2024, while St. Louis is 4-7 at home.

First pitch from Busch Stadium in St. Louis is set for 1:15 p.m. ET. The Cardinals lead the all-time series 113-72, including a 57-33 edge in games played at St. Louis. Arizona is a -121 favorite on the money line (risk $121 to win $100) in the latest Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 8. Before making any Cardinals vs. Diamondbacks picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals money line: Arizona -121, St. Louis +102

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals over/under: 8 runs

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals run line: Arizona -1.5 (+138)

ARIZ: The Diamondbacks have hit the money line in 37 of their last 63 games (+11.20 units)

STL: The Cardinals have hit the game total under in 32 of their last 58 games (+5.80 units)

Arizona is expected to send left-hander Jordan Montgomery (1-0, 1.50 ERA), a former Cardinal, to the mound. Montgomery earned a win in his first appearance this season, a 17-1 victory at San Francisco on Friday. In that game, he pitched six innings, allowing four hits, one earned run with zero walks and three strikeouts. He pitched 21 games for St. Louis a year ago before being traded to the Texas Rangers. In 21 starts for the Cardinals, he was 6-9 with a 3.42 ERA in 121 innings. In 11 games for Texas, he was 4-2 with a 2.79 ERA.

Second baseman Ketel Marte has been red hot over the past 10 games. In a 12-11 win over the Chicago Cubs on April 16, he was 4-for-6 with a homer and RBI. In a 5-3 loss to the Cubs on April 17, he was 3-for-4 with a double, home run and two RBI. He had a four-hit performance with a double and RBI in Friday's win at San Francisco. For the season, he is batting .324 with eight doubles, five homers, 14 RBI and 23 runs scored. See which team to pick here.

Right-hander Kyle Gibson will start for St. Louis. He has had two solid starts among his four on the season. In a 2-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, he received a no-decision, going six innings and allowing three hits, one earned run, four walks and three strikeouts. In his first start of the season at San Diego on April 1, he picked up the win, pitching seven innings and allowing two earned runs, two walks and four strikeouts in a 6-2 win.

Shortstop Masyn Winn is off to a fast start to the season. In 22 games, he is batting .313 with three doubles, two triples, six RBI and eight runs scored. He has hits in six of his past 10 games, including a 2-for-3 performance with a double and a walk in a 3-1 win at Oakland on April 15. He was 2-for-4 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored in a 9-6 win at Arizona on April 12. See which team to pick here.

