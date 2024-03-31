The St. Louis Cardinals will look for the series split when they battle the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday Night Baseball. After Los Angeles won the first two games of the four-game series, St. Louis countered with a 6-5 10-inning win on Saturday. The Cardinals (1-2), who snapped a seven-game losing streak at Dodger Stadium, are just 37-47 on the road since the start of last season. The Dodgers (3-2), who have won 10 of the past 11 National League West Division titles, are 55-30 at home since the beginning of 2023.

First pitch from Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a -180 favorite on the money line (risk $180 to win $100) in the latest Cardinals vs. Dodgers odds from SportsLine consensus, while the total number of runs Vegas thinks will be scored, or the over/under, is 9. Before making any Dodgers vs. Cardinals picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It is coming off a profitable 93-74 season on top-rated MLB picks, and it excelled on top-rated run-line picks, going 18-6 (+766). Anybody following has seen big returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Cardinals vs. Dodgers and just locked in its picks and MLB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several MLB odds and betting lines for Dodgers vs. Cardinals:

Cardinals vs. Dodgers money line: St. Louis +151, Los Angeles -180

Cardinals vs. Dodgers over/under: 9 runs

Cardinals vs. Dodgers run line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+111)

STL: The Cardinals have a minus-8 run differential this season

LAD: The Dodgers lead the league with 34 runs scored

Cardinals vs. Dodgers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back the Dodgers

Los Angeles is expected to send right-hander Gavin Stone to the mound. Stone saw action in eight games a year ago, including four starts, going 1-1. In 31 innings, he allowed 46 hits and 31 earned runs with a 9.00 ERA. He walked 13 batters while striking out 22. The 25-year-old was 18-12 with a 3.19 ERA in 70 minor league appearances, including 66 starts.

Superstar Mookie Betts has been on a tear to start the season. He has hits in all five games, including four in a 15-11 loss to San Diego on March 21, and three in Saturday's loss to the Cardinals. In 18 at-bats, he has 11 hits, including two doubles, four homers and 10 RBI for a .611 average and 1.389 slugging percentage. In 25 career games against St. Louis, Betts is hitting .296 with seven doubles, five homers and 17 RBI. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Cardinals

Left-hander Steven Matz will start for St. Louis. Matz started 17 games last year, making 25 appearances and going 4-7 with a 3.86 ERA. In 105 innings pitched, he allowed 108 hits, 45 earned runs, 32 walks and struck out 98. He was 0-1 against the Dodgers in 2023 and, in six career starts against Los Angeles, is 3-2 with a 3.18 ERA.

Veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt helps power the Cardinals. In three games in 2024, he is batting .300 with a homer, two RBI and two runs scored. In 82 career games against the Dodgers, he is hitting .267 with 20 doubles, 21 homers and 60 RBI. He has 12 stolen bases in 13 career attempts against Los Angeles. See which team to pick here.

How to make Dodgers vs. Cardinals picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 9.6 combined runs. It also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model's MLB picks at SportsLine.



So who wins Cardinals vs. Dodgers on Sunday Night Baseball, and which side should you back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side you need to jump on, all from the model that went 18-6 on top-rated MLB run-line picks last season, and find out.