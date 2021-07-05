The San Francisco Giants will look to continue their home success when they take on the St. Louis Cardinals in the first of a three-game series on Monday. The Giants (53-30), who lead the National League West Division, are an NL-best 26-11 at home. The Cardinals (41-44), who are fourth in the NL Central, 10 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers, are 18-26 on the road this season. This will be the teams' first meeting since the 2019 season.

First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m. ET from Oracle Park in San Francisco. The Giants lead the all-time series 1,093-982, including a 579-452 edge in home games. San Francisco is a -180 favorite (risk $180 to win $100) on the money line in the latest Cardinals vs. Giants odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total runs scored is seven. Before making any Giants vs. Cardinals picks, you should check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Here are the MLB lines and trends for Giants vs. Cardinals:

Cardinals vs. Giants money line: St. Louis +165, San Francisco -180

Cardinals vs. Giants run line: San Francisco -1.5 (+125)

Cardinals vs. Giants over-under: 7 runs

STL: The Cardinals are 22-10 in their last 32 Monday games

SF: The Giants are 8-1 in their last nine games against NL Central foes

Why you should back the Giants

San Francisco is expected to send right-hander Kevin Gausman (8-2, 1.68 ERA) to the mound. Gausman had not allowed more than two earned runs in a start since April 13 until allowing three against the Dodgers in his last start on June 29. In that outing, he allowed just three hits, but allowed five walks and struck out four. Gausman started the season 7-0, but is just 1-2 with one no decision in his last four starts. In six appearances against the Cardinals, including two starts, he is 0-2 with a 4.60 ERA. He has walked seven and struck out 23.

Offensively, catcher Buster Posey has been on a tear of late, with hits in five of his last seven games. He is batting .328 with 12 homers, 28 RBIs and 35 runs scored. He has a .547 slugging percentage. His status for Monday's game is in doubt after he took a foul ball to the hand during Sunday's win at Arizona. He stayed in the game for another batter before leaving with a bruised thumb. He is listed as a day-to-day decision. In 44 career games against St. Louis, Posey has been dominant, hitting .350 with 11 doubles, three homers and 17 RBIs. He has a .896 OPS against the Cardinals.

Why you should back the Cardinals

Left-hander Kwang Hyun Kim (2-5, 3.79 ERA) takes the mound for St. Louis. Kim is coming off a dominant performance on June 30 in a 7-4 win at Arizona. In that game, Kim went five innings, allowing just one earned run on three hits. He walked three and struck out five. The win was his first since defeating Cincinnati 5-4 on April 23. This will be his first appearance against San Francisco.

Third baseman Tommy Edman has been red hot, and has a six-game hitting streak which includes three multi-hit efforts. In the four-game series at Colorado, Edman was 6-for-16 (.375) with two doubles and one triple. For the season, he is batting .264 with four homers, 23 RBIs and 44 runs scored. In seven career games against the Giants, Edman is hitting .250 with three doubles, two triples and two RBIs.

