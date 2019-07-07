Cardinals vs. Giants odds, line: MLB picks, July 7 predictions from model on 11-1 roll

The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants square off in the deciding game of a three-game series on Sunday. The Cardinals (44-43), third in the National League Central Division, have won three of their last four, while the Giants (40-48), fifth in the NL West, have won five of their last six. First pitch from Oracle Park is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, and both teams are looking for their second series win in a row. The latest Cardinals vs. Giants odds show the Cardinals favored at -123 on the money line (risk $123 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Cardinals vs. Giants picks of your own, listen to the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered Week 15 of the MLB season on a stunning 11-1 run on top-rated MLB money line picks. Its top-rated money-line picks have now returned almost $1,600 on the season for $100 bettors, and anybody who has been following it is way up.

The model has taken into account that St. Louis has won six of the last 10 games at San Francisco and has won five of seven overall against the Giants.

The model has taken into account that St. Louis has won six of the last 10 games at San Francisco and has won five of seven overall against the Giants. The Cardinals will feature red-hot first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who has crushed Giants pitching during his career. Goldschmidt, who has 85 career RBIs against San Francisco, also has 13 home runs at Oracle Park, most among visiting hitters. He is 3-for-7 with two home runs in the series.

Right-hander Jack Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals. He is coming off a no-decision on Tuesday in a 5-4 loss at Seattle. He allowed four earned runs, seven hits and four walks, while striking out seven in 4 2/3 innings of work.

But just because St. Louis has had recent success against San Francisco does not mean it is the best value on the Cardinals vs. Giants money line.

That's because the Giants lead the all-time series 1,075-972, including a 568-450 edge in home games. Right-hander Jeff Samardzija (5-7, 4.32 ERA) gets the start. He tossed a season-high eight innings on Monday at San Diego. He allowed five hits, two earned runs, two walks and six strikeouts in the Giants' 13-2 victory. He has won two of his last three starts.

Center fielder Kevin Pillar has hits in six of his last seven games. He is 13-for-29 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs during that stretch. Also on a tear is recent call-up Austin Slater. In four games, he is 6-for-11 with two doubles, one triple and two home runs, including a grand slam Saturday night against the Cardinals.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Giants?