One-off events have become an important part of the MLB schedule in recent years and on Thursday, the St. Louis Cardinals will take on the San Francisco Giants at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala. It's the oldest professional baseball stadium in existence and the neutral site is meant to pay tribute to the legacy of the Negro Leagues. MLB at Rickwood Field: A Tribute to the Negro Leagues will also be a celebration of the life of Hall of Famer Willie Mays, who died this week at 93 and played for the Birmingham Black Barons as a 17-year-old in 1948 before playing 21 years with the Giants.

First pitch at Rickwood Field is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Cardinals are the -117 money line favorite (risk $117 to win $100) in the latest Cardinals vs. Giants odds, while San Francisco is a -102 underdog. The over/under for total runs scored is 9. Before making any Giants vs. Cardinals picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Cardinals vs. Giants money line: St. Louis -117, San Francisco -102

Cardinals vs. Giants over/under: 9 runs

Cardinals vs. Giants run line: Cardinals -1.5 (+168)

STL: The Cardinals have hit the Under in eight of their last 10 games

SFG: The Giants are 6-1 in their last seven vs. the Cardinals

Why you should back the Giants

The Giants have lost four of six, losing their last two series to the Cubs and Angels. On Thursday, they'll hand the ball to 26-year-old right-hander Keaton Winn, who is 3-7 with a 6.66 ERA this season. However, Winn recorded his first quality start since April in his last outing, allowing three runs and striking out six over six innings in a no-decision against the Angels on June 15.

Outfielder Heliot Ramos has been the most productive Giant at the dish in 2024, slashing .310/.388/.545 with nine home runs and 32 RBI in 38 games. Ramos played in the MLB Futures Game three times as a prospect and played 34 games over the last two seasons but is getting his first taste of regular big-league action. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Cardinals

Meanwhile, the Cardinals are coming off back-to-back one-run losses to the Marlins but have still won five of eight. St. Louis ranks 14th in the National League in runs scored but its pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.93. The bullpen, in particular, has been a strength, posting a 3.67 ERA with closer Ryan Helsley, JoJo Romero and Ryan Fernandez all posting ERAs of 2.59 or lower.

The Cardinals will hand the ball to 25-year-old righty Andre Pallante on Thursday and he'll be making his fifth start and 14th appearance of the year. Pallante has a 4.63 ERA and has had two starts where he's thrown at least five scoreless innings. He's also had two starts where he's failed to make it out of the fourth inning since entering the starting rotation. See which team to pick here.

