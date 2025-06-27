The Cleveland Guardians (40-39) will host the St. Louis Cardinals (44-38) to begin a three-game series on Friday. The Guardians fell 6-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday. Meanwhile, St. Louis is on a two-game skid, losing 3-0 to the Chicago Cubs one day ago. Sonny Gray (7-2, 3.72 ERA) will start for the Cardinals, while Luis Ortiz (4-8, 4.30 ERA) will take on the mound for Cleveland.

First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. St. Louis is -131 on the money line (risk $131 to win $100) in the latest Cardinals vs. Guardians odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while Cleveland is a +107 underdog (risk $102 to win $100). The over/under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Cardinals vs. Guardians picks, be sure to see the MLB predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2025 MLB season on a profitable 41-32 run on top-rated MLB picks. It has excelled making home run prop picks this season, returning more than 22 units of profit.

Here are the model's three best bets for Cardinals vs. Guardians on Friday:

Brendan Donovan Under 1.5 hits (-215)

Steven Kwan 1+ Singles (-170)

Luis Ortiz Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-115)

Donovan enters this game hitting .239 with 17 hits in June. The 28-year-old has tallied fewer than two hits in six of the last seven games. He's gone under in the market total in four of his past five matchups. The model projects 1.1 hits in this contest for Donovan.

If you want even more MLB picks, SportsLine MLB expert, Bruce Marshall, is heating up. Get his best bets for Friday, all from the expert who is 23-17-1 on his last 41 MLB picks (+834).

Kwan is currently second on the team in batting average (.302) and hits (90). He has recorded a base hit in three of his past six matchups, tallying multiple hits in every outing. On June 24 against the Blue Jays, Kwan went 2-of-4 with two singles.

You've now seen the two best bets for Blue Jays vs. Guardians on Friday. Now, get picks for every single game from the model that enters Week 14 of the 2025 MLB season on a 41-32 run on top-rated MLB run-line picks.

Luis Ortiz Over 4.5 strikeouts (-115)

Ortiz has racked up 90 K's this season for Cleveland. The 26-year-old has piled up at least five strikeouts in five straight games. The model projects him to throw 5.3 K's in this affair. In his last outing, Ortiz tied his season-best with 10 strikeouts.