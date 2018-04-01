Cardinals vs. Mets odds: 2018 MLB picks, best bets for April 1 from proven computer model
Our advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Mets-Cardinals game 10,000 times
The New York Mets look to start the season 3-0 with a sweep of the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. ET. The Cardinals are -118 on the money line, meaning it would take a $118 bet on St. Louis to return $100. The over-under for total runs scored is 7.5.
Before you make any kind of pick on this matchup for Easter Sunday, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer has to say.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, finished the 2017 season on a roll, going 9-2 on top-rated picks. Anybody who followed it during that stretch cashed in huge.
Now, the computer has simulated this National League contest between the Cardinals and Mets 10,000 times and locked in money-line, over-under and against-the-spread picks.
We can tell you the model likes the over, saying it hits in 59 percent of simulations. And it also has identified one team as a strong value on the money line. You can get that pick only over at SportsLine.
The model knows that the Mets are a team on the rise, having reacquired right fielder Jay Bruce. In 2017, the slugger socked 36 home runs and knocked in 101 runs with a .508 slugging average. On Sunday, they'll send Steven Matz to the mound (2-7, 6.08 ERA last season).
The Mets, who failed to make the playoffs in 2017 after competing in the postseason the previous two years, have one of the most dominating rotations in the game. And despite an ERA of more than six last season, Matz didn't allow more than four earned runs in his last five starts, striking out 22 over that span. He had a 21:9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in the spring.
But just because the Mets pitchers are so formidable doesn't mean the Cardinals' batters are helpless against them, especially not Matt Carpenter and Marcell Ozuna.
And the good news for the Cardinals is that they're 8-1 in their last nine games pitched by Sunday's starter, Luke Weaver (7-2, 3.88 ERA last season).
So which side should you be all over? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Cardinals-Mets money line you need to back, all from the computer model that ended the 2017 postseason on a sizzling 9-2 roll on top-rated picks.
