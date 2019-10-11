Cardinals vs. Nationals odds, line: 2019 NLCS Game 1 picks, predictions from proven computer model

Teams with vastly different postseason results meet in the National League Championship Series when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Washington Nationals on Friday in Game 1 of their series. The Nationals (93-69), who placed second in the NL East, are looking to qualify for their first-ever World Series, while the Cardinals (91-71), who won the NL Central, are 11-time World Series champions having played in 19 Fall Classics. First pitch from Busch Stadium in St. Louis is set for 8:08 p.m. ET. The Cardinals won five of seven games against the Nationals during the regular season. The latest Cardinals vs. Nationals odds show St. Louis at -128 on the money line (risk $128 to win $100), while the over-under for total runs scored is 7.5. Before making any Cardinals vs. Nationals picks of your own, be sure to check out the MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The Cardinals, who lead the all-time series 325-301, including a 183-127 advantage in games played in St. Louis, will send right-hander Miles Mikolas (9-14, 4.16 ERA) to the mound. Mikolas came out strong in the NLDS, limiting the Atlanta Braves to one run over five innings in Game 1. Mikolas faced the Nationals twice during the regular season, going 1-1. In the most recent outing, he went six innings, allowing eight hits, three earned runs and one walk while striking out four. He has a 1.50 ERA in six postseason innings.

Pitching-wise, the Cardinals have the edge over the Nationals in a number of categories, including ERA (3.80 to 4.27), hits allowed (1,284 to 1,340) and WHIP (1.27 to 1.29). Offensively, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has been red hot. Against Atlanta in the NLDS, he went 9-for-21 (.429) with four doubles, two homers and two RBIs.

But just because St. Louis has history on its side, does not mean it is the best value on the Nationals vs. Cardinals money line.

That's because the Nationals have been on fire, winning 14 of their last 17 games, including a Wild Card victory over Milwaukee and the NLDS series triumph over Los Angeles, which included a pair of wins at Dodger Stadium. The Nationals will send right-hander Anibal Sanchez (11-8, 3.85 ERA) to the mound in Game 1. Sanchez had a strong NLDS outing in Game 3, allowing one run over five innings with nine strikeouts. He faced the Cardinals once during the regular season, giving up three runs in five innings in an April matchup.

Washington has the edge over St. Louis in a number of offensive categories, including batting average (.265 to .245), on-base percentage (.342 to .322) and slugging percentage (.454 to .415). The Nationals were 13th in MLB in home runs during the regular season with 231 compared to 210 by the Cardinals. Second baseman Howie Kendrick (.250) powered the Nationals into the NLCS with a grand slam in the top of the 10th inning in the decisive fifth game against the Dodgers. He was 5-for-20 in the series, and drove in five runs.

