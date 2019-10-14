Cardinals vs. Nationals odds, line: 2019 NLCS Game 3 picks, optimal predictions from proven model

The St. Louis Cardinals will look to get back into the 2019 NLCS with the Washington Nationals on Monday after dropping the first two games at home. The Cardinals (91-71) are also taking aim at their 20th World Series appearance all-time, while the Nationals (93-69) look to secure their first-ever NLCS crown. First pitch is at 7:38 p.m. ET from Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The Cardinals last appeared in the World Series in 2013 and last won it in 2011. The Nationals are favored at -132 on the money line, meaning a $132 wager would net $100, while the over-under for total runs scored is 6.5 in the latest Cardinals vs. Nationals odds after opening at seven. You'll want to see the current MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model before entering any Nationals vs. Cardinals picks of your own.

The Nationals are appearing in their first NLCS since 1981, when they were known as the Montreal Expos, losing three games to two to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Shortstop Trea Turner is 3-for-8 in the series. He has had a solid postseason, going 10-for-34 with three doubles and a home run in the 2019 MLB Playoffs.

Also powering the Nationals this postseason are center fielder Michael Taylor and second baseman Howie Kendrick. Taylor is 2-for-8 with a home run in the series and is 6-for-20 in the playoffs. Kendrick hit .344 during the regular season and is 2-for-8 in the series with a double and an RBI. Washington pitchers have been nearly unhittable in the series, holding Cardinals batters to one run with three walks and 18 strikeouts.

But just because Washington has started the series fast does not mean it is the best value on the Nationals vs. Cardinals money line.

That's because the Cardinals have made 29 playoff appearances, clinching 19 pennants, and are making their 14th NLCS appearance. St. Louis will send right-hander Jack Flaherty (11-8, 2.75 ERA) to the mound. In the game-clinching win in the NLDS, he tossed six innings of one-hit ball. In two NLDS starts, he compiled a 2.77 ERA, allowing 12 hits, four earned runs, while walking two and striking out 16. He has won eight of his last 11 decisions.

Left fielder Marcell Ozuna, who batted .429 in the NLDS against Atlanta, is hitting at a .318 clip all-time against Strasburg, going 14-for-44 with three home runs and nine RBIs.

