Cardinals vs. Nationals odds, line: 2019 NLCS Game 3 picks, predictions from proven model

The Washington Nationals look to push the St. Louis Cardinals to the brink of elimination when they meet on Monday in Game 3 of the 2019 NLCS. The Cardinals (91-71), who won the NL Central title, have dropped the first two games of the series, while the Nationals (93-69), second in the NL East, look to advance to their first-ever World Series. First pitch from Nationals Park is at 7:38 p.m. ET. The Cardinals won the only other playoff series against the Nationals, 3-2, in the 2012 NLDS. The latest Cardinals vs. Nationals odds show Washington favored at -127 on the money line (risk $127 to win $100), while the over-under is seven runs. Before making any Nationals vs. Cardinals picks of your own, listen to the 2019 NLCS predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, entered the first full week of the 2019 MLB Playoffs up over $1,100 for $100 players on top-rated MLB picks. The model was especially strong on top-rated money line picks this season, entering the week on a profitable 158-130 run. Anyone who has been following it is way up.

Now, the model has dialed in on Cardinals vs. Nationals. We can tell you it's leaning over, and it also says one side of the money line has all the value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Nationals, making just their sixth-ever postseason appearance and first since losing in the NLDS to the Chicago Cubs in 2017, will send right-hander Stephen Strasburg (18-6, 3.32 ERA) to the mound. Strasburg pitched six solid innings in Washington's comeback win in Game 5 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He now has a 1.32 ERA in six career postseason games and has struck out 45 batters in 34 innings. In his last seven starts, Strasburg is 4-0 with a 2.08 ERA.

But just because Washington has started the series fast does not mean it is the best value on the Nationals vs. Cardinals money line.

That's because the Cardinals have made 29 playoff appearances, clinching 19 pennants, and are making their 14th NLCS appearance. St. Louis will send right-hander Jack Flaherty (11-8, 2.75 ERA) to the mound. In the game-clinching win in the NLDS, he tossed six innings of one-hit ball. In two NLDS starts, he compiled a 2.77 ERA, allowing 12 hits, four earned runs, while walking two and striking out 16. He has won eight of his last 11 decisions.

Left fielder Marcell Ozuna, who batted .429 in the NLDS against Atlanta, is hitting at a .318 clip all-time against Strasburg, going 14-for-44 with three home runs and nine RBIs.

So who wins Cardinals vs. Nationals? And which side of the money line has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cardinals vs. Nationals money line you should be all over Monday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its MLB picks, and find out.