Cardinals vs. Nationals odds, line: 2019 NLCS Game 4 picks, predictions from advanced model

The Washington Nationals look to close out the 2019 NLCS against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday after taking a commanding 3-0 lead. The Nationals (93-69), second in the NL East during the regular season, are looking to advance to their first-ever World Series, while the Cardinals (91-71) will look to become the first team to rally from a three-game deficit since the 2004 Boston Red Sox. First pitch from Nationals Park is set for 8:05 p.m. ET.

The model knows the Nationals, who will be going for their first-ever postseason sweep, will send left-hander Patrick Corbin (14-7, 3.25 ERA) to the mound after he worked twice in relief in the NLDS. In his first postseason start on Oct. 3 at Los Angeles, he pitched six innings, allowing three hits and two runs, while walking five and striking out nine.

Offensively, Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon has been tearing up St. Louis pitching, going 4-for-9 with a double in the series, and has a seven-game postseason hitting streak. In nine playoff games, Rendon is 11-for-29 with four doubles, one homer and six RBIs. In three regular-season games against the Cardinals, he was 3-for-12 with one home run.

The Cardinals have not been swept in a four-game series since losing the 2004 World Series to Boston. Right fielder Jose Martinez is 4-for-6 in the series with one start. In Game 3, Martinez was 2-for-4 and scored the Cardinals' lone run in an 8-1 loss. During the regular season, he was on fire against the Nationals. In six games, he was 6-for-12 with two doubles, three walks and three RBIs.

Right-hander Dakota Hudson (16-7, 3.35 ERA) will get the start for St. Louis. He pitched 4 2/3 innings in Game 4 of the NLDS against Atlanta, allowing one run.

