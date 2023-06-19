A National League contest begins the Monday MLB schedule when the St. Louis Cardinals (29-43) travel to match up against the Washington Nationals (27-43). The Nationals are in a slump, dropping three straight, including four of their last five games. Meanwhile, the Cardinals have won two games in a row. Josiah Gray (4-5, 3.19 ERA) is on the hill for Washington. Jack Flaherty (3-5, 4.64 ERA) gets the start for St. Louis.

The first pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. St. Louis is listed at -155 in the money line (risk $155 to win $100) in the latest Cardinals vs. Nationals odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over/under for total runs scored is 9.5. Before making any Nationals vs. Cardinals picks, be sure to check out the latest MLB predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Cardinals vs. Nationals money line: Cardinals -155, Nationals +130

Cardinals vs. Nationals run line: Cardinals -1.5 (+105)

Cardinals vs. Nationals over/under: 9.5 runs

STL: Over is 4-0 in the Cardinals' last four games following a win

WAS: Nationals are 4-1 in their last five vs. National League Central

Why you should back the Cardinals



First baseman Paul Goldschmidt has an effortless and powerful swing. Goldschmidt owns a great eye and can drive the ball anywhere on the diamond. The seven-time All-Star also plays solid defense in the corner. Goldschmidt is hitting .287 with 12 home runs and 35 RBI. On June 17 against the New York Mets, he went 2-of-4 with a two-run homer.

Third baseman Nolan Arenado is able to make consistent contact and has natural power in his swing. Arenado offers outstanding range and arm strength to deliver strikes across the field. The 32-year-old has a batting average of .276 with 15 home runs and 48 RBI. In his last outing, he was 2-of-5 with two home runs and five RBI. See which team to back here.

Why you should back the Nationals

Right fielder Lane Thomas provides Washington with a superb athlete and playmaker. Thomas runs well in the outfield while displaying good pop at the plate. The 27-year-old is first on the team in home runs (11) with 35 RBI and a batting average of .287. He's currently on a six-game hitting streak. He hammered a two-run homer in Sunday's contest against the Miami Marlins.

Designated hitter Joey Meneses is a smooth and reliable hitter for the Nationals. Meneses has displayed the ability to constantly make contact as a hitter while staying patient at the plate. Meneses is leading the team in batting average (.300), RBI (35) and hits (81). On June 18 versus the Marlins, he was 2-of-4 with a double. See which team to back here.

