Cardinals vs. Nationals score: Live NLCS Game 1 updates, highlights, full coverage
The Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals will kick off the 2019 National League Championship Series on Friday evening, with the winner of the best-of-seven series claiming the pennant and the right to partake in the World Series.
Though the Nationals had a better regular-season record (93-69) than the Cardinals (91-71), by virtue of winning their division (as opposed to being a wild card) the Cardinals will possess home-field advantage in this series as a product of baseball's playoff seeding rules.
Given the Nationals have topped the odds to get here -- staging a late, furious comeback against one of the best relievers in baseball in the Wild Card Game, then knocking off the top seed in the Dodgers during the NLDS -- having to play on the road one additional time seems unlikely to bother them. If there is a drawback for the Nationals, it's that they'll open the series with Anibal Sanchez as opposed to one of their three aces.
Sanchez pitched well in his NLDS start, and is coming off a better regular season than most realize. He pitches with a broad arsenal, beginning with a 90 mph fastball and including a swing-and-miss splitter that coerced whiffs on nearly a third of swings, per Statcast data.
Opposing Sanchez is Miles Mikolas. Mikolas throws a bit harder, with his heater checking in at 93 mph, and does almost all of his bidding with one of his fastballs or one of his two breaking balls -- an upper-80s slider or a curve that's about 10 ticks slower.
Game 2 is Saturday afternoon in St. Louis before the series shifts to Washington D.C. for Monday's Game 3.
How to watch
Date: Friday, Oct. 11 | Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
Location: Busch Stadium (St. Louis, Missouri)
TV: TBS | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Odds: STL: -121 | WAS: +106 | O/U: 8
Pitchers: Miles Mikolas (STL) vs. Anibal Sanchez (WAS)
Below, you can follow along with our live blog.
Live blog
We'll be with you the whole game, providing analysis and reaction to the game's best moments. If you're having trouble viewing the live blog, please click here.
