Cardinals vs. Nationals score: Live NLCS Game 3 updates, MLB playoffs highlights, full coverage
The Nats are up 2-0 in the series going into Monday's Game 3
Game 3 of the National League Championship Series between the Washington Nationals and St. Louis Cardinals is underway at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. -- stream via via fuboTV (Try for free). The Nats lead the best-of-seven series 2-0, so this one borders on must-win status for the Cardinals, who have Jack Flaherty on the mound against Stephen Strasburg. Flaherty has the chance to make a signature October start and add intrigue to this series by keeping his team alive.
Keep it locked right here for live updates on Monday's NL clash:
Live updates
We will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the game. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Preview: The Cards are starting young ace Jack Flaherty, who's coming off an excellent start against the Braves in the decisive Game 5 of the NLDS. Flaherty's been on a tremendous roll since early July. Across the way, right-hander Stephen Strasburg starts for Washington. He's enjoying one of the best seasons of his career, so runs could be hard to come by in Game 3. Speaking of which, the Cardinals managed to score only one run through the first two games of the series. Also of note is that the Nats went 50-31 at home during the regular season and are 2-1 at home during the playoffs.
