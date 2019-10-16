Cardinals vs. Nationals score: Live NLCS Game 4 updates as Washington inches closer to World Series berth

Game 4 of the Cardinals-Nationals National League Championship Series is underway in Nationals Park with the Cardinals down 0-3 in the series and facing elimination.

The first inning was all Nationals, just like the rest of the series has been. Patrick Corbin struck out all three Cardinals hitters he faced, overpowering them with a steady diet of high fastballs.

In the bottom half, Trea Turner singled before Adam Eaton doubled and Anthony Rendon came through with a sac fly for the game's first run. Juan Soto would follow with an RBI double to left and it was 2-0. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt elected to intentionally walk Howie Kendrick and it almost worked, but Kolten Wong could not handle Tommy Edman's throw at second in attempting to get an out. Victor Robles and Wong then had a miscommunication on a pop up that should have been an out, instead it fell and made it 3-0. Yan Gomes followed with at two RBI single to make it 5-0 and that was it for Dakota Hudson. Trea Turner later added a two-RBI single to make it 7-0.

We will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the game. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Preview: Game 4 of the National League Championship Series takes place in Nationals Park Tuesday evening and it might be the last game of the series. The Nationals have taken each of the first three games and have been pretty dominant, namely on the mound. The Cardinals have only scored two runs and it could be argued that both were the fault of the Nationals' defense, not the pitching staff.

The Cardinals' offense has been held to a .121/.167/.143 line in the three games. Patrick Corbin will look to keep holding them down. He was 14-7 with a 3.25 ERA (141 ERA+) and 238 strikeouts in 202 regular-season innings. His postseason ERA looks ugly, but that was thanks to a dreadful performance in relief in Game 3 of the NLDS on two days' rest. Aside from that, he's allowed one earned run (which he walked in) in 7 2/3 innings.

On the Cardinals' end, Dakota Hudson gets the ball. He was 16-7 with a 3.35 ERA (128 ERA+) in 174 2/3 regular-season innings, but he also led the majors with 86 walks, leading to a rough 1.41 WHIP. The Nationals ranked fourth in the NL in walks and led the league in on-base percentage. They have several players who excel at working deep counts, too, so this is something to watch early. Expect Cardinals manager Mike Shildt to be pretty aggressive and use an "all hands on deck" (except Jack Flaherty) approach with their backs against the wall.

Thanks for stopping by.