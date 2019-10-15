Cardinals vs. Nationals score: Live NLCS Game 4 updates, MLB playoffs highlights, full coverage

Game 4 of the National League Championship Series takes place in Nationals Park Tuesday evening and it might be the last game of the series. The Nationals have taken each of the first three games and have been pretty dominant, namely on the mound. The Cardinals have only scored two runs and it could be argued that both were the fault of the Nationals' defense, not the pitching staff.

The Cardinals' offense has been held to a .121/.167/.143 line in the three games. Patrick Corbin will look to keep holding them down. He was 14-7 with a 3.25 ERA (141 ERA+) and 238 strikeouts in 202 regular-season innings. His postseason ERA looks ugly, but that was thanks to a dreadful performance in relief in Game 3 of the NLDS on two days' rest. Aside from that, he's allowed one earned run (which he walked in) in 7 2/3 innings.

On the Cardinals' end, Dakota Hudson gets the ball. He was 16-7 with a 3.35 ERA (128 ERA+) in 174 2/3 regular-season innings, but he also led the majors with 86 walks, leading to a rough 1.41 WHIP. The Nationals ranked fourth in the NL in walks and led the league in on-base percentage. They have several players who excel at working deep counts, too, so this is something to watch early. Expect Cardinals manager Mike Shildt to be pretty aggressive and use an "all hands on deck" (except Jack Flaherty) approach with their backs against the wall.

Join us live during the game with updates throughout.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 15 | Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: Nationals Park (Washington, D.C.)

TV: TBS | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Odds: WAS: -157 | O/U: 7.5

Pitchers: Dakota Hudson vs. Patrick Corbin

