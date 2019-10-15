Cardinals vs. Nationals score: Live NLCS Game 4 updates, MLB playoffs highlights, full coverage
Will the Cardinals survive or will it be a Nationals sweep and a ticket punched to the World Series?
Game 4 of the National League Championship Series takes place in Nationals Park Tuesday evening and it might be the last game of the series. The Nationals have taken each of the first three games and have been pretty dominant, namely on the mound. The Cardinals have only scored two runs and it could be argued that both were the fault of the Nationals' defense, not the pitching staff.
The Cardinals' offense has been held to a .121/.167/.143 line in the three games. Patrick Corbin will look to keep holding them down. He was 14-7 with a 3.25 ERA (141 ERA+) and 238 strikeouts in 202 regular-season innings. His postseason ERA looks ugly, but that was thanks to a dreadful performance in relief in Game 3 of the NLDS on two days' rest. Aside from that, he's allowed one earned run (which he walked in) in 7 2/3 innings.
On the Cardinals' end, Dakota Hudson gets the ball. He was 16-7 with a 3.35 ERA (128 ERA+) in 174 2/3 regular-season innings, but he also led the majors with 86 walks, leading to a rough 1.41 WHIP. The Nationals ranked fourth in the NL in walks and led the league in on-base percentage. They have several players who excel at working deep counts, too, so this is something to watch early. Expect Cardinals manager Mike Shildt to be pretty aggressive and use an "all hands on deck" (except Jack Flaherty) approach with their backs against the wall.
Join us live during the game with updates throughout.
How to watch
Date: Tuesday, Oct. 15 | Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
Location: Nationals Park (Washington, D.C.)
TV: TBS | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Odds: WAS: -157 | O/U: 7.5
Pitchers: Dakota Hudson vs. Patrick Corbin
Live updates
We will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the game. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Cards turn to Hudson to save season
Hudson wouldn't appear to be the best fit against the Nationals
-
Yankees-Astros Game 3 ALCS preview
The best-of-seven ALCS is tied 1-1 going into Game 3
-
LIVE: Yankees host Astros in ALCS Game 3
It's Game 3 of the American League Championship Series between the Astros and Yankees
-
2019 MLB postseason bracket, schedule
There are four teams remaining in the postseason bracket
-
MLB postseason 2019 daily schedule
The baseball postseason is in full swing and we are a week away from the World Series
-
Stras in midst of historic postseason
The Nats right-hander struck out 12 batters against the Cardinals and continued his historic...