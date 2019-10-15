Cardinals vs. Nationals score: Nats one win away from World Series after convincing NLCS Game 3 win

The Washington Nationals took a commanding 3-0 series lead over the St. Louis Cardinals with an 8-1 victory in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Nationals Park on Monday night. Washington will host Game 4 Tuesday night with a chance to complete the four-game sweep over St. Louis.

The Nationals scored eight runs on 11 hits. Six of the club's eight runs came with two outs. With Stephen Strasburg on the mound, the D.C. starting pitchers kept rolling in the NLCS. Strasburg struck out 12 in seven innings of work (one unearned run). Washington knocked Cards starter Jack Flaherty out of the game after four innings. St. Louis, meanwhile, has just two runs on 11 hits in the series (25 innings).

Why the Nationals won

The Nats offense was relentless this entire game.

Cardinals starter Jack Flaherty gave up back-to-back RBI to Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon the bottom of the third inning with two outs. NLDS Game 5 hero Howie Kendrick matched an LCS record for most doubles in a game with three and finished with three RBI. Victor Robles went deep in the sixth for a solo home run in the sixth and Jordan Zimmerman knocked in an RBI single in the seventh to pad the lead and put this one out of hand.

It's wasn't just the offense on Monday that propelled the Nats to a commanding 3-0 series lead. Strasburg was unbelievable on the mound. He finished his seven-inning outing with 12 strikeouts and no walks, becoming just the third pitcher in postseason history with 12 strikeouts and zero walks in game. The other two to reach that feat? Gerrit Cole and Tom Seaver. The Nats have now won all four games when Strasburg has appeared in the playoffs, including a start in the deciding Game 5 of the NLDS against the Dodgers.

Why the Cardinals lost

Once again, the Cards lost this one because they couldn't get going against Strasburg. St. Louis has just 11 hits and two runs in the first three games of this series. The Cardinals were held without a hit into the eighth inning of Game 1 and into the seventh inning of Game 2.

Play of the Game

The insurance home run from Victor Robles in the sixth inning all but guaranteed the Nationals Game 3 win.

The solo blast off Cards reliever John Brebbia broke the game open and gave the Nats a 7-0 lead. Monday was Robles' first game back since Oct. 4 after suffering a mild hamstring strain in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Dodgers, and it was his first homer since Sept. 5. The homer was an extra run added onto the Nats' rout of the Cards, as well as a nice confidence boost for the 22-year-old Robles who went 2 for 4 with two runs and one RBI.

What's next

The Nationals will look to close out the best-of-seven NLCS against the Cardinals on Tuesday. With a win, Washington will advance to the World Series. The Cardinals will send out right-hander Dakota Hudson to face left-hander Patrick Corbin. Game 4 at Nationals Park is set for Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free). The full postseason schedule can be found here.

