Cardinals vs. Nationals score: Washington punches World Series ticket after completing NLCS sweep

The Washington Nationals are going to the World Series. They took Game 4 of the National League Championship Series in Nationals Park Tuesday night to sweep the Cardinals with a 7-4 count. This is the first pennant in franchise history. They did it on the strength of a huge first inning and then clinging to the lead for dear life late.

They scored seven in the first. Trea Turner singled before Adam Eaton doubled and Anthony Rendon came through with a sac fly for the game's first run. Juan Soto would follow with an RBI double to left and it was 2-0. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt elected to intentionally walk Howie Kendrick and it almost worked, but Kolten Wong could not handle Tommy Edman's throw at second in attempting to get an out. Victor Robles and Wong then had a miscommunication on a pop up that should have been an out, instead it fell and made it 3-0. Yan Gomes followed with at two RBI single to make it 5-0 and that was it for Dakota Hudson. Trea Turner later added a two-RBI single to pad the lead.

Yadier Molina would get the Cardinals on the board with a solo homer in the fourth. The Cardinals mounted a serious threat in the top of the fifth with three runs scored. They loaded the bases with no outs and scored two on a Jose Martinez double. They would load the bases in the eighth with two outs, but Daniel Hudson would get Matt Carpenter to ground out to end the threat.

