Cardinals vs. Nationals score: Washington punches World Series ticket after completing NLCS sweep
The Nationals are going to the World Series for the first time in franchise history
The Washington Nationals are going to the World Series. They took Game 4 of the National League Championship Series in Nationals Park Tuesday night to sweep the Cardinals with a 7-4 count. This is the first pennant in franchise history. They did it on the strength of a huge first inning and then clinging to the lead for dear life late.
They scored seven in the first. Trea Turner singled before Adam Eaton doubled and Anthony Rendon came through with a sac fly for the game's first run. Juan Soto would follow with an RBI double to left and it was 2-0. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt elected to intentionally walk Howie Kendrick and it almost worked, but Kolten Wong could not handle Tommy Edman's throw at second in attempting to get an out. Victor Robles and Wong then had a miscommunication on a pop up that should have been an out, instead it fell and made it 3-0. Yan Gomes followed with at two RBI single to make it 5-0 and that was it for Dakota Hudson. Trea Turner later added a two-RBI single to pad the lead.
Yadier Molina would get the Cardinals on the board with a solo homer in the fourth. The Cardinals mounted a serious threat in the top of the fifth with three runs scored. They loaded the bases with no outs and scored two on a Jose Martinez double. They would load the bases in the eighth with two outs, but Daniel Hudson would get Matt Carpenter to ground out to end the threat.
CBS was with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from the game. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
2019 MLB postseason bracket, schedule
There are three teams remaining in the postseason bracket
-
Nats off to World Series: Things to know
Prior to this October, the Nationals had never won a playoff series, let alone a pennant
-
MLB postseason 2019 daily schedule
The baseball postseason is in full swing and we are a week away from the World Series
-
Yankees can't solve Astros ace Cole
Cole didn't have his best stuff, but the Yankees still couldn't figure him out
-
Astros beat Yankees in ALCS Game 3
Houston got its first postseason win away from home and it couldn't have come at a better time
-
Astros win ALCS Game 3: Takeaways
The Astros now have the lead in the best-of-seven ALCS